High School Football Capsule: Cascade at Columbus Catholic

Cascade (3-1) at
Columbus (1-3)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: TJ McLaughlin Field, Waterloo
- Last meeting: Columbus won last season, 35-0
- What to Watch: Cascade is coming off a huge victory over then ranked Dyersville Beckman, 14-13. The Cougars have a balanced offensive attack. Quarterback Will Hosch has thrown for 597 yards and four scores, while running back Jack Menster has rushed for 589 yards and eight scores. Cascade's leading receiver is Mason Otting who has 13 catches for 223 yards...And the gauntlet of tough opponents continues for the Sailors. Including Cascade, the record for Columbus' opponents so far this season is 13-5, and 12-2 if takeaway the Sailors victory over Class 3A Vinton-Shellsburg which is now 1-3. And on the horizon, Columbus still has Beckman (3-1) and Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-1) left on its schedule. ... The Sailors have been challenged to be show more fight, and more compete early on this week.
- Quoting Columbus coach Brad Schmit:
On Cascade, “They are tough..coming off a big win over Beckman last week. They have possibly one of the best backs in our class in the Menster kid, he’s dangerous…a home-run threat every time he touches the ball. We are going to have to make sure we know where he is at, at all times.”
On getting off to a fast start,” We have lost the toss all four games, and have had the ball to start the game all four times and have yet to score on an opening drive. We have to come out fast, come out swinging. We have to set the tone early…it is just something we have to do Friday.”
Compiled by Courier Sports Editor Jim Nelson