High School Football Capsule: Cascade at Columbus Catholic

Cascade (3-1) at

Columbus (1-3)

On Cascade, “They are tough..coming off a big win over Beckman last week. They have possibly one of the best backs in our class in the Menster kid, he’s dangerous…a home-run threat every time he touches the ball. We are going to have to make sure we know where he is at, at all times.”

On getting off to a fast start,” We have lost the toss all four games, and have had the ball to start the game all four times and have yet to score on an opening drive. We have to come out fast, come out swinging. We have to set the tone early…it is just something we have to do Friday.”