DIKE – The Grundy Center Spartans and Union La-Porte City Knights were the big winners in a Class 2A state qualifying district meet Thursday at the Dike-New Hartford track, but there were plenty of other area athletes who punched their tickets to Des Moines for the state track and field championships next week.

Grundy Center led the boys with 124 points and qualifying for six different events, meanwhile, the Union girls carried the evening with 116 points, and qualifying in six events of their own.

According to Grundy Center head coach Chris Conger, good strength conditioning and training came through, and many of the Spartans are four-sport athletes, which he credited with giving them the toughness to win.

“We said on the bus on the way here… ‘you’ve been in this environment before, you’ve been in these types of competitions before, lean on your experience a little bit, trust each other, understand your role,’ and with the rain, the quote I kept saying was, ‘adjust, adapt and overcome,’” Conger said.

One valuable tool in Grundy Center’s arsenal was track and cross country star Kaden Lynch, who put his knack for long-distance running to good use, qualifying for the 1,600-meter run, the 3,200-meter run and the 4x800 relay, finishing first in all three.

“Nothing beats track for me – just who’s faster and who’s go more grit is what it comes down to most of the time and going out here and just performing for the team,” Lynch said. “Especially the 4x8 today, it’s an amazing feeling.”

As he gets ready for State, Lynch says he’s confident his conditioning, coaching and ability will carry him far, while also trusting his teammates in his relay.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity,” he said. “I’m ready to the 4x8 shine. I’m excited to see what comes together and what we can put together.”

According to Justin Parson, head coach for Union girls’ track and field, versatility was a major proponent of getting the Knights ahead of the competition. Whether it was sprinting or long distance, singles or relays, the girls performed.

“We’re just a collective effort on everybody’s part and we’ve had everybody’s back this year and I’m proud of it all,” Parson said. “So you know, I feel like we’re a pretty well-balanced team if you want to talk about it.”

Junior Sydney Anton made her mark in the hurdles, finishing first in the 100 and 400-meter categories, and helping her team finish second in the 4x110 shuttle. According to Anton, the formula to success is simple, if not obvious.

“Just getting the right mindset, eat well the night before, just have a lot of confidence going into it. Parson and Jenny [Runchey] have always been there for me and supported me a lot, so I give a lot of my credit to them,” she said, referring to her coaches. “To my teammates of course, cheering me on and just making sure I’m focusing, just relax and go and do my thing.”

It was also a good night for Columbus Catholic and for new head coach Nick Bellamy. The Sailors qualified for state in five areas – three for boys and two for girls, improving from last years, when they had only one qualifier.

Highlighting the Columbus girls’ efforts were wins by Sophia Keys in the long jump (16-4 ½) and Katie Ruden in the shot put (33-8 ½).

For the boys, Caleb Holthaus took second in the 100 and anchored a second-place finish in the 4x100 running with Parker Kjeldsen, Nick Merrifield and Joseph Kwofie.

Additionally, Thomas Steele qualified in the long jump taking second with a best leap of 21-1 ¼.