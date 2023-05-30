Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DES MOINES — The Columbus Catholic boys’ soccer season came to a close with a 4-0 loss to the Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck (19-0) in the Class 1A State quarterfinals, Tuesday.

For senior captain Gavin Reed, the Sailors knew they faced a tall task on Tuesday morning, facing the top-seeded team in Class 1A

“Most of our team is seniors this year,” Reed said. “It is just a lot to take in for all of us. We were going to have to try our hardest—especially with it being our last year. Some of the newer seniors, who might not have stepped on the field before, they stepped up and helped this team come where it is right now.”

With two previous losses to the Rebels in the regular season for context, Reed said he felt Columbus played well, but ultimately struggled to overcome an own goal in the first minute of the contest.

“We did a lot better,” Reed said. “Having an own goal scored on us—it was hard. We knew that we were down instantly. A lot of us on our team do take accountability on that…Later in the first half, we started putting some stuff together. We started doing some attacks and it felt good.”

“Once they scored that second goal, we started breaking down a little bit more. That is what we have struggled with the past couple years.”

According to Sailors head coach William Maletta, the Sailors 10 seniors, who led the team state after missing the tournament in 2021, exemplified perseverance throughout their tumultuous, but successful campaign.

“I have known a lot of these guys since they were in eighth grade,” Maletta said. “They were forced to losing a year due to COVID and then forced into starting their sophomore years with no field experience…They have come so far especially after missing last year. They wanted to get themselves back here.”

Additionally, Maletta said that the Sailors showed him that the mindset of a team matters most regardless the hand his team is dealt.

“That no matter what group of individuals you are given that a run to a state tournament or a showing at a state tournament is possible,” Maletta said. “With any group of boys that are willing to play together with each other.”

“If these guys instill a little confidence in each other and work with each other that you can get pretty much everywhere even with an average record at best. It is just about the mindset you have at the end of the season.”

Looking ahead at next season, Maletta said the Sailors will look significantly different than this season. With no juniors on the 2023 squad, Columbus appears headed for a 2024 season without a senior on the pitch.

Maletta described the Sailors’ outlook as a “fresh start.”

“We will have a very, very young team next year—mainly freshmen and sophomores,” Maletta said. “It will be a group of boys that have come to rely on these seniors for the past two or so years to carry them.”

“Now, they are going to have to find their own identity. I think they are going to take away that perseverance [from the seniors].”

