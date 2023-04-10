WATERLOO – Waterloo West earned its first win of the season with a 4-0 victory over Columbus Catholic Monday evening with an explosive second half at TJ McLaughlin Field.

Both teams were more-or-less evenly matched in the first half, but the Wahawks had an offensive breakthrough in the second, scoring all four of their goals in less than five minutes. It was an important boost in confidence for a team with a young roster, one that showed what they could accomplish by working in unison.

“We’re still trying to figure out what needs to get done and who can do what and who needs to do what in different situations,” said head coach Michael Penning. “So yeah, it was kind of feeling things out that first half and the guys did a nice job of making some changes at halftime to kind of get themselves in better positions to finish.”

The first half went scoreless, with both teams making several breakthroughs on offense, but failing to follow through to get a goal.

It was a different story in the second half and when the goals came, the came fast and furious.

The first goal came onto the board courtesy of a penalty kick by Aziz Salihovic for West two minutes and 23 seconds into the first half. The Wahawks followed it up again with another goal three minutes later by Isaac Kelgbeh.

“In the first half our runs weren’t being efficient – we weren’t making use of our attacks – we weren’t finishing as much,” Kelgbeh said. “But after the talk with coach at halftime, we learned to make better runs, put on target, put it on frame and we got results. Good results.”

Less than five minutes later, freshman Aidin Bajramovic widened the lead to 3-0. Charlie Rowenhorst scored West’s fourth goal of the game. The scoring stopped after Rowenhorst’s goal, but it was more than enough to seal the win for West.

According to Penning, the Wahawks owed their success to starting their runs with more width so as not to get caught offsides, allowing them to keep their momentum going towards the goal.

“We have a lot of guys playing up top that aren’t natural forwards, so it’s kind of teaching that it’s a learning process as we move forward.

According to Columbus Catholic coach William Maletta, the Sailors also have a young team and growing pains are to be expected, but they’re determined to learn from their loss.

“You’ve got to remember we’ve got to learn to take responsibility for the game and when the ball’s in our space,” he said.

West faces East High on Thursday, while Columbus will travel to Denver on Tuesday.

