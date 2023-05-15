DIKE — It hurts.

Mike Schuchmann did not mince his words following the Class 2A district meet. In his first season as head coach of the Columbus Catholic boys’ golf team, the Sailors fell two strokes shy of a qualification for the state championship.

“A lot of teams that did not make it, if they are in another district, they go to state,” Schuchmann said. “We knew, coming in, it was going to be dogfight with Grundy and Hudson and A-P and New Hampton and Lake Mills. It is just golf and it is unfortunate. The boys are emotional. They wanted to win.”

Led by Max Schuchmann, who turned in a score of 73 to tie for fourth overall, the Sailors carded a team score of 310 strokes, placing third. Hudson, the defending 2A state champions, carded a score of 308.

According to Schuchmann, the players took coming up just short of a qualification for the state tournament as hard as he did.

“I had a couple of them—like me—emotional,” Schuchmann said. “A couple of them shed some tears which shows me that it means a lot to them. I told them ‘We are going to take tomorrow off, relax and then let’s get back to work.’”

Schuchmann described the narrow loss as an unfortunate end to an impressive season for Columbus. According to their head coach, the Sailors surpassed preseason expectations, finishing with more than 50 wins and just 11 losses.

“We finished with 59-60 wins and 12-13 losses,” Schuchmann said. “We were not even on the radar to start the season, but these guys put in a lot of work.”

“We hit the ground running in March…People were talking about how this is going to be a rebuilding year…I said we are just going to hit the ground running…It is not fair. We have a senior on the team. It is not fair to him to rebuild. We are just going to hit the ground and go. We are going to hit balls and go. When we lose we are going to learn from losing.”

Turning his attention to the future, Schuchmann expressed excitement for the upcoming seasons for the Columbus boys’ golf program.

“We are young,” Schuchmann said. “Max and Drew [Lindsay] are sophomores. Alec Mudd is a freshman. Jackson Mudd is a junior. We have some eighth grades coming in.”

“I told them ‘Hopefully, in the next few years, we do not have to worry about two strokes…We are just going to get better at the end of the day. I guarantee that.”