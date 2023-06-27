DIKE – The Columbus Catholic Sailors are the undisputed masters of the North Iowa Cedar League Central after pulling off a 4-2, 12-4 sweep over Dike-New Hartford Monday

Columbus trailed by two before letting loose with four runs in the seventh inning to win the first game, then broke the second game open early with four runs apiece in the third and fourth innings.

Columbus head coach Bob Etringer said the doubleheader was a prime example of how the Sailors are shaping up to be fierce contenders going into their substate games in July.

“We’ve been getting better every week – the bottom of the lineup’s starting to come through – so we’re on the right path,” he said.

The Wolverines got an early dig in the first inning with a solo home run in the first inning by sophomore Carson Costello. The next five innings became a pitcher's duel between Dike-New Hartford’s Wil Textor and Nick Merrifield, until DNH in the sixth made it 2-0 off a single by Micah Walston, which drove senior Gus Varney home. However, Merrifield closed out the inning with two fly-outs.

“Going throughout the game, it was just trying to keep it close,” Merrifield said. “We went down two, but I knew at the top of the seventh, we wouldn’t quit. We’d come back and we’d find a way to win that game.”

Merrifield’s faith paid off in the top of the seventh when Carter Lockert put the Sailors on the board for the first time with an RBI single. Nick Hagerty then drove the two go-ahead runs in with another single, and Merrifield got in on the action with another RBI. Columbus scored four runs in five hits to bring the game up 4-2, then Merrifield sat down the Wolverines in the bottom of the inning to complete the win and clinch the conference.

“Definitely our pitching was there, Nick Merrifield was on top of it,” Etringer said. “He was efficient, kept us in the game and we rose to the occasion that last inning.”

If the Sailors broke open the first game, they smashed the second to pieces.

After a pair of scoreless innings, Columbus saw its offense ignited in a big way with a two-RBI single by Thomas Steele, which was followed up by a two-RBI double by Myles Gardner, bringing the score to 4-0. The Sailors had another big inning in the fourth as Aiden Hosch crushed a lead-off home run. Gardner then squared up again and punched in a homer of his own, a three-run shot.

This time, Dike-New Hartford answered back with a two-run homer by Walston. Textor scored another run in the fifth inning on a wild pitch. Gardner widened the lead to 9-3 in the sixth inning with his sixth RBI and his second double, going three-for-four in the second game after failing to get on base in the first.

“I struggled in the first game, and I knew I had to relax, slow down and come back in the second game,” Gardner said. “So, I just took a breather and hard work pays off.”

With back-to-back hits Merrifield and Steele combined to drive in three more runs in the seventh. three RBIs in the top of the seventh.

DNH attempted a late rally as Textor scored off a sacrifice fly by Varney, but the Wolverines ran out of gas, allowing the Columbus to complete the sweep.

According to Dike-New Hartford coach Jordan Martin the season hasn’t gone as hoped, but he remains optimistic that they can make noise in their last three guaranteed games, perhaps earning a fourth.

“There’s always things to learn in losses – it’s just a tough way to learn,” Martin said. “I have all the confidence in the world that we’re going to be able to come back and continue the rest of the season going into postseason.”

