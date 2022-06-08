Grundy Center comes out on top over Columbus in pitching face-off

WATERLOO – The Grundy Center Spartans came out on top, 1-0, in a softball game against the Columbus Catholic Sailors, as two dominant pitchers fought for supremacy in the circle.

Wednesday's game quickly turned into a pitching duel between Grundy Center senior Emma Beck and Columbus junior Haile Frost. Both wrangled an increasingly frustrated and desperate offense, but both shut down their opponents through four innings. In that span, Beck struck out 11 batters to Frost’s nine.

“We knew this game was going to go this way. We knew we had two dominant pitchers going after one another,” said Columbus coach Chris Olmstead. “Beck is fantastic, and so is Frost.”

Columbus Catholic finally slipped in the fifth inning when senior Taylor Stahl hit a single off Frost. Fellow senior Paige Strohben followed it up with a sacrifice bunt that sent Stahl to third with further help from an error. Freshman Kahlynn Draper then stepped up to the plate. She grounded out, but it was enough to send her teammate home.

Beck continued her dominance into the final stretch of the game, striking out five more batters to bring her total to 16 and completing the shutout with only two hits. The Spartans’ one run was enough to win the game despite Frost surrendering just four hits.

“I just can’t say enough about Emma, how she grinded out there on the field, in the circle for us,” said head coach Andy Lebo. “I mean she is one of the best. She gets after it, and I can’t tell you how proud [I am].”

It wasn’t even the best game of Beck’s season. Last month, she pitched a 17-strikeout shutout against Aplington-Parkersburg, and got a 20-strikeout no-hitter against South Hardin last year. To do it all, Beck has her pregame ritual of blaring music in the bus with her friend, Strohben. More importantly, she says she “wipes” the few walks and hits she gives up and focuses on the moment.

“Just taking it one pitch at a time, not looking forward in the future,” Beck said. “Taking it one batter at a time, one inning at a time.”

Linescores

Grundy Center: 000;001;0 – 1;4;0

Columbus Catholic: 000;000;0 – 0;2;1

Beck and Beenken. Frost and Ruden.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.