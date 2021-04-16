 Skip to main content
Girls' tennis: Columbus sweeps Spirit Lake/Okoboji
top story
FRIDAY TENNIS ROUNDUP

Girls' tennis: Columbus sweeps Spirit Lake/Okoboji

{{featured_button_text}}

SPIRIT LAKE -- Waterloo Columbus continued to its dominant start to the season Friday with a 9-0 girls' tennis win over Spirit Lake/Okoboji.

The Sailors' No. 2 doubles combination of Bre Phillips and Avery Hogan won a second set tiebreaker 7-5 as Columbus won all nine matches in straight sets. Chloe Butler posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles before teaming up with Sasha Hyacinth for a 6-0, 6-1 victory in the No. 1 doubles match.

In the No. 3 doubles match, Columbus' Alli Hagness and Sophia Fain held off a Spirit Lake/Okoboji rally to prevail, 6-0, 6-4.

prep-logo-columbus.jpg

Columbus 9, Spirit Lake/Okoboji 0

Singles

Sasha Hyacinth (Col) def. Catherine Strays, 6-0, 6-1. Chloe Butler (Col) def. Elli Hanson, 6-0, 6-0. Bre Phillips (Col) def Sofia Butler 6-2, 6-3. Avery Hogan def. Abbe Oleson 6-1, 6-0. Alli Hagness def. Taylor Schneider 6-1, 6-0. Sophia Fain def Izzy Wycliffe 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

Hyacinth/Butler (Col) def. Hanson/Butler 6-0, 6-1. Phillips/Hogan def. Strays/Oleson 6-2, 7-6 (5). Fain/Hagness def. Schneider/Sophia Beherns 6-0, 6-4.

