Girls' tennis: Columbus sweeps Spirit Lake/Okoboji

SPIRIT LAKE -- Waterloo Columbus continued to its dominant start to the season Friday with a 9-0 girls' tennis win over Spirit Lake/Okoboji.
The Sailors' No. 2 doubles combination of Bre Phillips and Avery Hogan won a second set tiebreaker 7-5 as Columbus won all nine matches in straight sets. Chloe Butler posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles before teaming up with Sasha Hyacinth for a 6-0, 6-1 victory in the No. 1 doubles match.
In the No. 3 doubles match, Columbus' Alli Hagness and Sophia Fain held off a Spirit Lake/Okoboji rally to prevail, 6-0, 6-4.
Columbus 9, Spirit Lake/Okoboji 0
Singles
Sasha Hyacinth (Col) def. Catherine Strays, 6-0, 6-1. Chloe Butler (Col) def. Elli Hanson, 6-0, 6-0. Bre Phillips (Col) def Sofia Butler 6-2, 6-3. Avery Hogan def. Abbe Oleson 6-1, 6-0. Alli Hagness def. Taylor Schneider 6-1, 6-0. Sophia Fain def Izzy Wycliffe 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
Hyacinth/Butler (Col) def. Hanson/Butler 6-0, 6-1. Phillips/Hogan def. Strays/Oleson 6-2, 7-6 (5). Fain/Hagness def. Schneider/Sophia Beherns 6-0, 6-4.
