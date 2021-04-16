Girls' tennis: Columbus sweeps Spirit Lake/Okoboji

SPIRIT LAKE -- Waterloo Columbus continued to its dominant start to the season Friday with a 9-0 girls' tennis win over Spirit Lake/Okoboji.

The Sailors' No. 2 doubles combination of Bre Phillips and Avery Hogan won a second set tiebreaker 7-5 as Columbus won all nine matches in straight sets. Chloe Butler posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles before teaming up with Sasha Hyacinth for a 6-0, 6-1 victory in the No. 1 doubles match.