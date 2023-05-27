Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WATERLOO – Columbus Catholic senior Sophia Fain is the 1A state tennis singles’ champion after surviving an epic battle to win, 6-3, 4-6 6-4, over teammate Alli Hagness in the championship match Saturday at the Byrnes Park Tennis Center.

By the time the match was over, the other athletes and their families had all left with their medals. But after nearly four hours of tug-of-war, Fain emerged with the trophy. Throughout the weekend, Fain stressed mental toughness, but she had to dig deeper than ever when, down 4-3 in the final set, she suffered a cramp in her legs that hindered her mobility.

Columbus Catholic coach, David Will called it the best match he’s seen in his 50 years of tennis.

“It kind of reminded me Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed,” Will said. “They were just going to duke it out until the end.”

The two Sailors battled it out after overcoming winning three matches apiece to become the first teammates in the long, great history of Columbus Catholic girls’ tennis to square off in the finals.

Fain won 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals over Emily Blom from Pella, while Ali Hagness overcame Spirit Lake’s Catherine Straus 6-2, 6-1 to take on her teammate. Going in Saturday, Fain said she was keen on bringing the same competitive mindset that got her through the first two rounds the day before. Going up against Blom, she gave up no ground.

“I think I just had to recognize the abilities of my opponent, but then to also recognize my own abilities and just make sure I stayed true to that,” Fain said. “And so I think in that match, I was very true to my own skills and my own hard work.”

Hagness had a rougher match to get to the finals. She’d faced Strauss for third last year and both had differing styles of play that worked for them, with Straus getting every ball inside and playing close to the net whenever possible. The result was long exchanges in both sets, with both girls trying to gain momentum over the other, but Hagness pulled away by seeing the shots and playing her at her own game.

“I think during all of my matches, I feel like anyone has the potential to beat me and I just need to make sure I work harder and push through more than they do,” Hagness said.

That win pitted the teammates against each other. Fain won the first set 6-3 after over an hour of struggling to gain the upper hand. Staring down a loss, Hagness struck back in the second set and earned a 6-4 win to force the match into three sets.

In the third set, Fain worked her way to a 3-0 lead, when Hagness came from behind again to win the next four points to take lead. It was here that Fain suffered her cramp, delaying the game. Following a five-minute medical timeout, Fain returned to the court and got out of the rut.

“I knew I was down 4-3 and then my legs started cramping at 30-all,” she said. “And I didn’t know what was going on because my legs have never really cramped before because I’ve never had a match that has been so strenuous.”

Unable to get her feet into position to make the winning shots, Fain had to rely on keeping the ball in play. The shift worked, letting her win the last three points.

While Hagness didn’t get the final win, she stated that she was proud to have made the finals and it she had to lose to anyone, she was glad it was her.

“It’s obviously a heartbreaker match being that long in the finals, but really goes to show how thankful I am to be part of Columbus Tennis since I am playing my own teammates,” she said. “We all get to play each other in practice and have the opportunity to improve like that every single day not just in the finals.”

For her part, Fain congratulated her teammate, her friend and the toughest opponent she’s ever faced, while celebrating her victory.

“I feel so honored and so incredible. I’ve worked really hard for a year now and this was my goal, and I’m happy to have reached that goal,” Fain said. “And I’m happy for Alli as well, that she made it to the finals as well because I knew that was a goal for her, and so I’m really just proud of how I was able to come through even despite the adversity.”

After losing in the quarterfinals, the Sailor doubles team of Avery Hogan and Kate Holton won three matches in the consolation bracket to finish fifth.

Hogan and Holton finished with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Haley Gossman and Annalise Skrade of Decorah in the fifth-place match.

In 1A singles, Aplington-Parkersburg’s Adria Neyemer finished sixth after falling in the fifth place match, 7-6 (5), 6-4 to Kenna Mongan of Cherokee.

