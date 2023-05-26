Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WATERLOO – Columbus Catholic girls’ tennis is in prime position for a 1A state title in singles with both of its athletes advancing to the semifinal rounds.

On Friday, the first day of competitions at the Byrnes Park Tennis Center were held with Sophia Fain advancing over Adria Neymeyer from Aplington-Parkersburg 6-1, 6-1, while Ali Hagness came out on top against Avery Link from Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

According to Fain, she came in psychologically prepared, knowing the competition was some of the best in Iowa. That preparation helped her counter some tough shots from both of her opponents.

“I think today, I had to go into taking everything super seriously and I think that I did just that,” Fain said.

Going into Saturday, she said she’s keen on maintaining that mindset into the semifinals against Emily Blom from Pella, putting it over serving and footwork.

“I think that being mentally strong helps the shots go in and it helps everything just go smoother,” Fain said. “And so I think if I can keep my mindset in the same place it was today, then hopefully all the shots will come with it and the serve and everything else will follow strong.”

Going into the first round, Hagness admitted she had some jitters knowing who she would face. Her first opponent, Mary Rolfstad from Davenport Assumption, had played against her last year. Hagness won that match with some difficulty and repeated her success this year 6-0, 6-2.

“I was really excited about how my matches played out today. I knew I would have a really rough or difficult first few rounds because I played my first-round opponent in the second-round last year,” Hagness said. “And I’ve seen Avery Link, who I played second rounds in a lot of the team finals, where I hadn’t actually played her but I’d seen her play a lot of my teammates.”

Hagness doesn’t expect her match with Spirit Lake’s Catherine Straus to be easy. However, she does feel like a weight is off her shoulders and she’s ready to compete again.

“Every round is difficult and we need to make sure we’re ready for everything,” Hagness said. “So I’m glad I got the first two out of the way and everything went smoothly.”

In the quarterfinal doubles matches, Avery Hogan and Kate Holton came in with the No. 1 seed, but were upset in three sets by Ella Eilulio and Helen Sons from Assumption.

Hogan and Holton rallied from a 4-3 deficit to win the first set 6-4, but dropped the next two, 7-5, 6-1.

Rachel Holten and Isabella Nelson were also bested 6-2, 6-3 by Katy Roose and Sydney Van Arendon from Pella Christian.

However, head coach David Will said the losses were not indicative of poor play by either duo, as he said they still played well throughout the season and on Friday.

“The kids played well today. We just ran into a team that wouldn’t miss in Davenport and they played really well,” Will said. “And we were tight, made a few mistakes and had our chances.”

The doubles will have a chance at consolation rounds on Saturday while the singles are preparing for the state trophy. Will remains optimistic, hoping the finals match will be a win-win scenario – Hagness vs. Fain for the crown.

“Well, they’ll show up. They’ll be ready, they’re self-motivators and they’ll be ready for the next match and hopefully they’ll play each other in the finals.”

PHOTOS: Class 1A state tennis at Byrnes Park Tennis Center 052623-spt-fain-1.JPG 052623-spt-fain-2.JPG 052623-spt-fain-3.JPG 052623-spt-hagness-1.JPG 052623-spt-hagness-3.1.JPG 052623-spt-hogan-3.JPG 052623-spt-hogan-4.JPG 052623-spt-hogan-5.JPG 052623-spt-kate-holton-3.JPG 052623-spt-kate holton 1.1.JPG