Girls' soccer: Youngblut, Koch hat tricks lead Columbus past Monticello

MONTICELLO — Nikayla Youngblut scored three goals and added four assists during Waterloo Columbus’ 10-0 road win over Monticello Friday night.

The teams played just one half of soccer due to the mercy rule.

Kayla Koch also scored three goals and added an assist. Adrianna Gallen finished with two goals and an assist and Anna Kneeland scored to go with an assist. Mckena Youngblut also scored for Columbus.

The Sailors host North Iowa Cedar League rival Denver on Monday with the varsity playing after the 5:30 p.m. JV game.

