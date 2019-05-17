{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Waterloo Columbus cruised past Iowa Falls-Alden Friday in a Class 1A girls' team tennis regional semifinal, 5-0.

The victory moves the Sailors into Monday's regional final against LeMars at 3 p.m. in Fort Dodge.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Taylor Hogan, Elysse Trost, Grace Sullivan, Margaret Harn and Bailey Sinnwell all swept their singles opponents 6-0, 6-0 Friday for Columbus.

The Sailors remained undefeated in dual meets this season while Iowa Falls-Alden wrapped up its season at 10-2.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Sports Editor for The Courier

Load comments