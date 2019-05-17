WATERLOO -- Waterloo Columbus cruised past Iowa Falls-Alden Friday in a Class 1A girls' team tennis regional semifinal, 5-0.
The victory moves the Sailors into Monday's regional final against LeMars at 3 p.m. in Fort Dodge.
Taylor Hogan, Elysse Trost, Grace Sullivan, Margaret Harn and Bailey Sinnwell all swept their singles opponents 6-0, 6-0 Friday for Columbus.
The Sailors remained undefeated in dual meets this season while Iowa Falls-Alden wrapped up its season at 10-2.
