WATERLOO -- Erica Smith scored the only goal in a lightning-shortened game as Waterloo Columbus scored a 1-0 victory in a Class 1A girls' regional soccer first-round game Tuesday at T.J. McLaughlin Field.
Smith scored early in the second half to give the Sailors (9-7) the lead, and the game was called with 12 minutes and 53 seconds left.
Columbus advances to face Denver Friday at McLaughlin Field at 6 p.m. The Sailors defeated the Cyclones, 2-1, on April 15, in Denver.
Devner advanced to the semifinals with a 4-0 win over Aplington-Parkersburg, getting two goals from Lila Meyer and one each from Hailey Knoll and Myah Swanson.
Both games on the other half of Region 6 were postponed -- Benton Community at Union, and Cedar Valley Christian vs. Vinton-Shellsburg, also in La Porte City.
