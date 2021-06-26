 Skip to main content
Friday replay: Columbus wins pair of contests at own tournament
PREP BASEBALL

Friday replay: Columbus wins pair of contests at own tournament

  Updated
WATERLOO -- Waterloo Columbus used a huge sixth-inning rally to pick up a win over Crestwood of Cresco Friday at Riverfront Stadium in the Columbus Invitational.

The Sailors trailed 12-7 when they took to the plate against the Cadets and proceed to score seven times, including scoring the winning run on a sacrifice bunt by Alex Feldmann.

Alex Purdy, Carter Gallagher, Feldmann, Dallas Westhoff and Caden Hartz all had multiple hits for Columbus. Purdy finished 3-for-4.

In their other game, Columbus routed Muscatine, 11-1. Feldmann went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and 2 RBIs. Hartz drove in three runs. Patrick Steele, Connor Knudtson and Gallagher each had doubles. Purdy hit a triple.

George Smith worked five solid innings to pick up the win for the Sailors who improved to a 17-6 with the two victories.

