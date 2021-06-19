Friday replay: Columbus sweeps Aplington-Parkersburg

WATERLOO -- Waterloo Columbus took a North Iowa Cedar League doubleheader from Aplington-Parkersburg Friday winning 5-1 and 14-3.

In the opener, Nick Merrifield worked 6 2/3 innings allowing three hits and two runs while striking out four and walking none.

Up 2-1 in the fourth, Alex Feldmann and Carter Gallagher each drove in runs as Columbus scored three times to take control of the game. Caden Hartz, Josh Merrifield and Connor Knudtson also collected hits in the game.

In the second game, five different Columbus players drove in two runs – Feldmann, Alex Purdy, Patrick Steele. Dallas Westhoff and Patrick Underwood.

Columbus improved to 16-5 overall with the wins.

COLUMBUS 5-14, APLING-PARK

First game

Aplington-Park;000;100;0 -- 1;3;2

Columbus;110;300;x -- 5;5;6

D. Davis, T. Neymeyer (4) and Riherd. Nick Merrifield, M. Gardner (7) and Alex Purdy. 2B – Col: Hartz.

Second game

Aplington-Park;003;00 -- 3;1;0