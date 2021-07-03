 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday replay: Columbus splits NICL doubleheader with Dike-New Hartford
0 comments
alert
PREP BASEBALL

Friday replay: Columbus splits NICL doubleheader with Dike-New Hartford

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Josh Merrifield threw a four-hitter in the opener to give Waterloo Columbus a 10-0 victory Friday over Dike-New Hartford.

Merrifield walked none and struck out two in the six-inning game.

The Wolverines bounced back to win the nightcap, 5-4.

In game one, Carter Gallagher doubled twice and drove in three runs. Caden Hartz and Connor Knudtson each drove in two runs. Myles Gardner was 3-for-3 with three runs scored for the Sailors.

In the second game, DNH used a four-run second to seize control and held off the Sailors late.

Alex Feldmann wad 3-for-4 for Columbus. Gallagher, Gardner, Hartz and Knudtson all had two hits.

Nathan Moore drove in two runs for the Wolverines.

COLUMBUS 10-4, DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 0-5

First game

Dike-NH;000;000  --  0;4;2

Columbus;010;108 --  10;12;0

Reincke, Costello (6) and Wauters. Josh Merrifield and Alex Purdy. 2B – DNH: Walston. Col: Gardner, C. Gallagher 2.

Second game

Dike-NH;040;100;0  --  5;5;1

Columbus;002;020;0  --  4;13;2

Textor, Wauters and Wauters, Reincke. N. Merrifield, Hosh (3) and Purdy. 2B – DNH: Walston. Col: Feldmann, Knudtson, Gardner, Gallagher.

prep-logo-columbus.jpg
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News