Friday replay: Columbus splits NICL doubleheader with Dike-New Hartford

WATERLOO -- Josh Merrifield threw a four-hitter in the opener to give Waterloo Columbus a 10-0 victory Friday over Dike-New Hartford.

Merrifield walked none and struck out two in the six-inning game.

The Wolverines bounced back to win the nightcap, 5-4.

In game one, Carter Gallagher doubled twice and drove in three runs. Caden Hartz and Connor Knudtson each drove in two runs. Myles Gardner was 3-for-3 with three runs scored for the Sailors.

In the second game, DNH used a four-run second to seize control and held off the Sailors late.

Alex Feldmann wad 3-for-4 for Columbus. Gallagher, Gardner, Hartz and Knudtson all had two hits.

Nathan Moore drove in two runs for the Wolverines.

COLUMBUS 10-4, DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 0-5

First game

Dike-NH;000;000 -- 0;4;2

Columbus;010;108 -- 10;12;0

Reincke, Costello (6) and Wauters. Josh Merrifield and Alex Purdy. 2B – DNH: Walston. Col: Gardner, C. Gallagher 2.

Second game