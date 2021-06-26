Friday replay: Columbus softball splits opening games at Bosco Invitational

GILBERTVILLE -- In action at the Don Bosco Invitational, Columbus Columbus lost late to East Marshall, 5-4, before blowing out Kee of Lansing, 18-3, on the opening day Friday.

Against Kee, the Sailors had five players drive in two runs – Katie Ruden, Reagan Lindsay, Alli Hagness, Morgan Bradley, Sophie Meier, Haile Frost and Kamryn Regenold.

In its first game, the Sailors (20-7) saw the Mustangs score twice in the bottom of the seventh for a 5-4 win.

Ruden, Lindsay and Sydney Gardner each drove in runs for the Sailors. Gardner and Avery Hogan had doubles.

EAST MARSHALL 5, COLUMBUS 4

Columbus;000;220;0 -- 4

E. Marshall;002;100;2 -- 5

WP – Emma Pfantz. LP – Haile Frost. 2B – Col: Gardner, Hogan.

COLUMBUS 18, KEE 3

Columbus;316;206 – 18

Kee;001;200 -- 3

WP – Avery Hogan. 2B – Col: Sophia Meier.

