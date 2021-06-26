 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday replay: Columbus softball splits opening games at Bosco Invitational
0 comments
alert
PREP SOFTBALL

Friday replay: Columbus softball splits opening games at Bosco Invitational

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GILBERTVILLE -- In action at the Don Bosco Invitational, Columbus Columbus lost late to East Marshall, 5-4, before blowing out Kee of Lansing, 18-3, on the opening day Friday.

Against Kee, the Sailors had five players drive in two runs – Katie Ruden, Reagan Lindsay, Alli Hagness, Morgan Bradley, Sophie Meier, Haile Frost and Kamryn Regenold.

In its first game, the Sailors (20-7) saw the Mustangs score twice in the bottom of the seventh for a 5-4 win.

Ruden, Lindsay and Sydney Gardner each drove in runs for the Sailors. Gardner and Avery Hogan had doubles.

EAST MARSHALL 5, COLUMBUS 4

Columbus;000;220;0  -- 4

E. Marshall;002;100;2  -- 5

WP – Emma Pfantz. LP – Haile Frost. 2B – Col: Gardner, Hogan.

COLUMBUS 18, KEE 3

Columbus;316;206 – 18

Kee;001;200  --  3

WP – Avery Hogan. 2B – Col: Sophia Meier.

prep-logo-columbus.jpg
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to go about live betting in the MLB

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News