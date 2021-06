Friday replay: Columbus drops two in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE -- Waterloo Columbus took on two quality Class 5A opponents and came up short narrowly both times Friday at the Fort Dodge Invitational.

Columbus lost to Sioux City East went a mid-inning rally fell short in a 6-5 loss. Morgan Bradley went 2-for-3. Katie Ruden, Reagan Lindsay, Avery Hogan, Alivia Schultz and Kamryn Regenold all drove in runs.

In a 5-2 loss to Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Schultz went 2-for-3 and scored. Ruden had a double, while Nyasija Simmons and Sydney Gardner each drove in runs.

Fort Dodge Invitational

SIOUX CITY EAST 6, COLUMBUS 5

East;320;100;0 -- 6

Columbus;000;230;0 -- 5

Evie Larson and Gracie Bruening. Haile Frost, Avery Hogan (4) and Morgan Bradley.

CR KENNEDY 5, COLUMBUS 2

CR Kennedy;200;102;0 -- 5

Columbus;000;110;0 -- 2

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0