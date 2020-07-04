Friday metro roundup: Sailors erupt in win over DNH

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DIKE – After trailing early, Waterloo Columbus erupted late to pull away for a 13-3 win over Dike-New Hartford in North Iowa Cedar League softball action Friday.

The Sailors (6-3 overall, 4-1 NICL) scored 11 times in fourth, fifth and sixth innings to erase and early 2-1 Wolverine lead.

Alivia Schultz’s two-run double in the fourth put Columbus ahead to stay. Emily Mollenhoff hit her first home run of the season also in the fourth.

Schultz and Mollenhoff combined to drive in seven runs, while Avery Hogan finished 3-for-4.

Abby Sohn had a pair of doubles for Dike-New Hartford.

IOWA CITY LIBERTY 7-9, WATERLOO WEST 0-0: Kara Maiers fired a perfect game the opener as Liberty posted a doubleheader sweep of the Wahawks.

Maiers struck out 17 of 21 batters she faced.

COLUMBUS 13, DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 3

Columbus;001;443;1 -- 13;16;2

Dike-NH;200;010;0 -- 3;10;2

Haile Frost and Morgan Bradley. Abby Sohn, Ellie Knock and Payton Nolan. 2B – DNH: Sohn 2. Col: Schott, Schultz, Bradley. HR – Col: Mollenhoff.

