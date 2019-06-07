{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Waterloo Columbus exploded for six runs in the  bottom of the sixth inning to pull out a 7-2 victory over Independence Friday at Sulentic Field.

The Sailors trailed 2-1 when the inning started, but John Rausch's run-scoring single tied it and Columbus took advantage of seven sixth-inning walks by the Mustangs to score the six runs.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Parker Westhoff, Carter Gallagher, Ben Freeseman, Josh Merrifield and Rausch all drove in runs for the Sailors.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments