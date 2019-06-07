WATERLOO -- Waterloo Columbus exploded for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull out a 7-2 victory over Independence Friday at Sulentic Field.
The Sailors trailed 2-1 when the inning started, but John Rausch's run-scoring single tied it and Columbus took advantage of seven sixth-inning walks by the Mustangs to score the six runs.
Parker Westhoff, Carter Gallagher, Ben Freeseman, Josh Merrifield and Rausch all drove in runs for the Sailors.
