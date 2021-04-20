Emerson Hahn saves lift Columbus in shootout win over No. 3 Regina

Trailing by one in the second half, Columbus defenseman Daniel Pranger made the run of the game. Pressing up from his defensive spot, Pranger, on a through ball, turned on the jets and sprinted past several Regal defenders before tracking the ball down and scoring 1-on-1 against Dylan Vittetoe to tie it with 33:06 left in the second half.

“I was just trying to get up more so I could help my team out more on offense,” Pranger said. “I went wide, saw an opening and went for it and put it away.”

“Daniel is one of those players who is an all-state athlete,” Maletta added. “Unfortunately, he has to help anchor our defensive line which makes it hard for opponents to score when he plays back there. But we’ve given him the freedom to make those deep runs because he is so fast and knows when the right opportunity presents itself to do those type of things.”

Twice in the final 15 minutes, Hahn preserved the tie. First deflecting away a point blank shot by Wick with 13:12 remaining, and then he knocked away a similar attempt by Wendy at the 1:42 mark which led to quick Sailor counterattack. A long lead pass after Hahn’s save led Rodriguez to a great shot inside the box from an odd angle but he missed just wide of the right post.

Neither team had a golden opportunity in the two 10-minute overtime periods.