Emerson Hahn saves lift Columbus in shootout win over No. 3 Regina

WATERLOO – Three days ago, the Waterloo Columbus boys’ soccer team lost in penalty kicks to Pella suffering its third-consecutive defeat.
Faced with a similar situation Tuesday night against third-ranked and long-time rival Iowa City Regina, and not wanting their losing streak extended to four, the Sailors dug deep.
Sophomore goalie Emerson Hahn made two saves in penalty kicks and four Columbus players converted their attempts as the eighth-ranked Sailors pulled out a 1-1 (4-2) victory at TJ McLaughlin Field.
“It was a classic Waterloo Columbus-Iowa City Regina game I can tell you that,” Sailor head coach William Maletta said. “Every game we play is tight like this.
“But we were coming off a three-game losing streak and we decided this is where we are going to turn it around.”
In typical fashion between the Regals (1-2) and Sailors (3-3), the game was tight and back-and-forth.
The teams traded great scoring opportunities in the opening minutes of the match before Columbus appeared to take a 1-0 lead when Jez Rodriguez headed home a shot on net off a free kick in the eighth minute. However, the goal was disallowed as the side judge ruled Rodriguez offside.
Hahn made a huge save on Alec Wick in the 13th minute to keep it scoreless, but in the 21st minute, Regina had a throw in. The throw traveled into the Columbus goal box where it was misplayed by a defender and Regal freshman Kaleab Wendy pounced on it and scored for a 1-0 lead.
Trailing by one in the second half, Columbus defenseman Daniel Pranger made the run of the game. Pressing up from his defensive spot, Pranger, on a through ball, turned on the jets and sprinted past several Regal defenders before tracking the ball down and scoring 1-on-1 against Dylan Vittetoe to tie it with 33:06 left in the second half.
“I was just trying to get up more so I could help my team out more on offense,” Pranger said. “I went wide, saw an opening and went for it and put it away.”
“Daniel is one of those players who is an all-state athlete,” Maletta added. “Unfortunately, he has to help anchor our defensive line which makes it hard for opponents to score when he plays back there. But we’ve given him the freedom to make those deep runs because he is so fast and knows when the right opportunity presents itself to do those type of things.”
Twice in the final 15 minutes, Hahn preserved the tie. First deflecting away a point blank shot by Wick with 13:12 remaining, and then he knocked away a similar attempt by Wendy at the 1:42 mark which led to quick Sailor counterattack. A long lead pass after Hahn’s save led Rodriguez to a great shot inside the box from an odd angle but he missed just wide of the right post.
Neither team had a golden opportunity in the two 10-minute overtime periods.
In penalty kicks, Pranger nailed the Sailors’ opening kick, before Hahn dove left to save a shot by Steven Liu. Each team scored on their next PK, but Hahn dove right to smother a Wick shot on Regina’s third attempt.
“It was a great feeling,” Maletta said. “He is a young kid playing in his first couple of games on the varsity. He is a sophomore and he was amazing today. He propped up our shooters and gave them confidence in the PKs.”
After a Sailor miss and a Regal make, Roberto Ruiz clinched the win for Columbus.
“Emerson did great tonight,” Pranger said. “He saved us a few times back there. We played well today. You don’t want to go to PKs but we put them away there.”
Columbus hosts Belmond-Klemme next Tuesday.
In a game before the boys’ match, the Columbus girls improved to (6-0) with a 3-0 shutout out of Iowa Falls-Alden.
Nikayla Youngblut scored her eighth goal of the season in the 36th minute for the game-winner. Kayla Koch (62nd minute) and Reagan Lindsay (68th) added insurance goals for the Sailors. Koch’s goal was her fifth of the season and Lindsay scored her second.
The Columbus girls will be action next Tuesday at Webster City.