DENVER – Alburnett was the clear winner at Saturday’s 1A District 2 Championship with 209.5 points and nine wrestlers qualifying for state, but it was also a big day for Columbus Catholic and Jesup.

The Sailors came in second place with a 141 points and four qualifiers, which head coach Denny Boleyn said is likely their best performance in nearly two decades. Three of those wrestlers – Max Magayna (170), Carson Hartz (182) and Mason Knipp (220) – were district champions.

Hartz topped top-ranked McKade Bloker of North Butler-Clarksville in his final, 7-3. Returning state medalist Gavin Reed also qualified at 132.

“We came out today and we had some guys win matches that haven’t won matches yet and they won it at the district tournament and they did it at the district tournament,” Boleyn said. They wrestled above their seed.”

Maximus Magayna pinned Giles Cowell of Tripoli in a minute and 13 seconds for his win as he sets his sights on his third consecutive state championship, making him Columbus Catholic’s most successful wrestler. He’s also happy to have company as he goes for the three peat.

“I can’t wait to go down, it should be a fun time,” Magayna said. “State’s actually long this year, so the hotel room should be fun. I love hanging out with the guys – the more guys the better.”

Meanwhile, Jesup has made leaps and bounds in the last year and its progress was on full display. When the dust had settled, they placed third with 131 points and five wrestlers from J-Hawks had punched their tickets to Des Moines, where they only sent one the previous year.

One of those going state is freshman and Amateur Athletic Union veteran Cooper Hinz, who beat Atlee Dewitt from Alburnett in a 1-0 decision to take first place in the 106. The victory was made sweeter by the fact he now has revenge over Dewitt, who won against them in their last match. Since Dewitt also qualified as the runner-up, they may have to face each other again, but for now, Hinz is happy.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I’ve been to state for AAU, but this is a lot bigger and more special.”

As for the J-Hawks, head coach Matt Gross says he knew his team was onto something as it prepared for the 2022-23 seasons. The task then became realizing that potential and building on it.

“We’ve had kids buy in and we knew that this season was going to be really special for us, but we knew there was a whole lot of ‘it definitely [could be] special,’ but these guys had to put the work in,” Gross said. “But I guess what we’ve done is kids have bought in and they’ve fallen in love with the sport, built a close-knit family and they show up to all the practices.”

It’s a massive leap from 12 months ago, but with none of his wrestlers being seniors, Gross says the sky’s the limit.

“We’ve a really good group of young guys with us… we don’t lose any seniors next year, so it’s going to be really fun to bring everybody back and see where we can go,” Gross said.

In addition to Hinz, Ayden Bergman (113), Ethan Krall (120), Treven Delagardelle (126) and Kile Bucknell at 152 qualified.

Denver qualified two including 145 pound champion Boden White. White topped Gunnar Keeney of Alburnett in a barnburner to win, 12-10 in sudden victory.

Cade Bonnette also qualified at 285 for the Cyclones.

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Kyle Kuhlmann captured the 195 title by beating Corbin Hill of Denver, 14-6, in the championship match.

North Butler-Clarksville had Tanner Arjes win at 132 edging Gavin Reed of Columbus, 4-3, in the finals.

Results

How They Finished

Team Pts Qualifiers

Alburnett 209.5 9

Columbus 141 4

Jesup 131 5

East Buchanan 119 2

Denver 115 2

Sumner-Fred 79 1

North Butler-Clark 76.5 2

North Linn 53 1

Tripoli 26 1

Central City 4 0

106 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP — Cooper Hinz (Jesup) dec. Atlee Dewitt (Alb), 1-0.

SECOND — Dewitt.

113 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP —Rowdy Neighbor (Alb) pinned Ayden Bergman (Jesup), 3:46.

SECOND — Bergman.

120 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP — Tayten Coufal (Alb) dec. Ethan Krall (Jesup), 6-1.

SECOND — Krall.

126 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP — Preston Klostermann (Alb) tech. fall over Treven Delagardelle (Jesup), 19-4.

SECOND — Delagardelle.

132 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP — Tanner Ajes (North Butler) dec. Gavin Reed (Columbus), 4-3.

SECOND — Reed.

138 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP — Cael Bridgewater (NL) dec. Brody Neighbor (Alb), 9-5.

SECOND — Neighbor.

145 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP — Boden White (Denver) dec. Gunnar Keeney (Alb), 12-10 SV.

SECOND — Keeney.

152 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP — Carson Klostermann (Alb) dec. Kile Bucknell (Jesup), 11-2.

SECOND — Bucknell.

160 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP — Tanner Thurn (East Buc) pinned Noah Henderson (S-F), 7:22.

SECOND — Shayden Washburn (Alb) pinned Henderson, 1:00.

170 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP — Max Magayna (Columbus) pinned Giles Cowell (Tripoli), 1:13.

SECOND — Cowell pinned Clay Wilgenbusch (East Buc), 1:40.

182 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP — Carson Hartz (Columbus) dec. McKade Bloker (NBC), 7-3.

SECOND — Bloker dec. Landen Helmrich (NL), 10-1.

195 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP — Kyle Kuhlmann (SF) dec. Corbin Hill (Denver), 14-6.

SECOND — Hill pinned Carter Wilgenbusch (EB), 1:39.

220 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP — Mason Knipp (Columbus) pinned Luke Schneider (Alb), 4:39.

SECOND — Schneider.

285 POUNDS

CHAMPIONSHIP — Cody Fox (EB) pinned Cade Bonnette (Denver), 1:23.

SECOND — Bonnette.