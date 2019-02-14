DECORAH — Waterloo East nailed down a berth in next week’s Class 2A girls’ state bowling tournament in Waterloo by capturing the team championship Wednesday in the district qualifying meet in Decorah.
The Trojans put together a score of 1,783, but led West Delaware by just 32 pins heading into the baker round where East dominated. Decorah was third in the final team standings with Waverly-Shell Rock fourth.
Stephanie Burge led the Trojans with a two-game series of 371 (195-176). Malorie Cary finished at 368 (154-214), Ashlee Snapp at 365 (182-183), Abbie Williams at 347 (195-152) and Soleil Morgan at 332 (139-193).
Waverly-Shell Rock’s Marisa Schneider was the individual champion with a 385 series on games of 223 and 162. She moves on to state, as do the other five district champs and seven at-large qualifiers, plus ties.
The champions from five qualifying sites statewide earn automatic spots at the state tournament, along with three at-large selections.
In the boys’ district at Decorah, West Delaware claimed the team title with 3,020 pins. Decorah was third, Waterloo East fourth and Waverly-Shell Rock sixth.
Tyler Thompson of Decorah was the individual champ with games of 299 and 180 for a 479 series.
East’s Austin Snyder finished second and positioned himself for an at-large berth at state with a 476 on games of 265 and 211. Tyrell Newman finished at 389, Plu Reh at 368, Braden Schmidt at 328 and Nick Peterson at 319 for the Trojans.
The complete list of qualifiers won’t be available until today due to postponement of some districts until today.
Class 1A
CHARLES CITY WINS: Charles City captured both the boys’ and girls’ team titles to advance to next week’s state bowling tournament in Waterloo.
The Comet girls posted a 2,581 total at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo. Tripoli was second (2,487), Sumner-Fredericksburg third and Waterloo Columbus fifth (2,118).
Madison Ross shot a 419 on games of 208 and 211 for Charles City, which also got a 411 from Joslyn Cotton (258-153), a 344 from Abby Hillegas (180-164), a 317 from Jadyn Hegtvedt (160-157) and a 316 from Brianna Ross (153-163).
Ross and Cotton finished 1-2 in the individual standings with Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Emma Pitz third (226-180-406). Columbus was led by Lucy Klein’s 329 series (155-174).
Charles City’s boys trailed Columbus by 52 pins heading into the baker round, but heated up and surged to the title by a 2,985-2,939 margin. Tripoli was third at 2,785.
Cael Bohlen led the Comets with a 462 series on games of 215 and 247. Nicholas Roney added a 423, Noah Reams a 401, Nathan Schultz a 371 and Cade Schmidt a 365.
Columbus got a 459 from Alex DuFour (266-193), a 428 from Casey Halbmaier (220-208), a 423 from Aiden Balk (231-192), a 408 from Noah Lumpa (204-204) and a 356 from Jordan Boleyn (178-178).
Bohlen was the individual champ. DuFour and Halbmaier finished second and third, respectively, and will learn if they are at-large qualifiers after the completion of districts today.
