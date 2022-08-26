Dike-New Hartford pulls away from Columbus Catholic

DIKE - Making his first varsity start at quarterback, Benton Bixby had a few jitters to overcome Friday night.

Unfortunately for Columbus, they did even last to halftime.

Bixby shook off a pick-six on his first drive and threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns as No. 2-ranked Dike-New Hartford pulled away from Waterloo Columbus to win a Class 1A tussle, 42-14.

The Wolverines, coming off an 11-1 season that saw them reach the playoffs for the 11th time in 12 seasons, found their footing after halftime. They outgained the Sailors in the last two quarters 241-94 while star running back Jerek Hall rumbled for 118 of his 173 rushing yards.

But it was Bixby's performance that made the biggest impression. On his first varsity pass attempt, Columbus' Gavin Reed stepped in front of a short throw, picked it off and raced 64 yards for a score and 7-0 lead.

The Wolverines responded with a 10-play drive for a touchdown on their ensuing drive, then added a score with a Bixby keeper on the drive after that. Bixby continued to be hit-and-miss from the pocket, though, and was just 4-of-11 at one juncture late in the second quarter.

Bixby settled in soon afterward. On Dike-NH's sixth drive, he completed short throws to Trevor Folkerts and Jace Hall before connecting with Walston for 45. That got him rolling, and he finished the game with 11 completions in his last 13 attempts. That flurry included two beautiful balls for scores to Braxton Johnson down the left sideline for 19 and 33 yards. The first came on a fourth-and-12 situation.

"I overcame the nerves and just trusted my receivers and trusted my arm," said Bixby, whose only varsity minutes last year came as a PAT snapper. "Second half, things started to click. It was just first-half nerves, I guess, for a first-time quarterback."

Johnson finished with five catches for 104 yards. His last one was a beauty, a high-arcing deep ball that he pulled in just in front of the defender.

"He turned it up after that (pick-six)," said Johnson of Bixby, "and started throwing dimes to me. He worked hard this summer in the weight room, in 7-on-7s and just developed."

Bixby finished 13-of-22 and completed his last five attempts, including two for scores.

"Benton, like all of our other quarterbacks, just had to wait his turn because there's always good quarterbacks standing in line here," said senior fullback Gus Varney. "He's put in the time, put in the work, and I couldn't be more proud of him tonight."

Despite giving up a 58-yard TD run to Jerek Hall to start the second half, Columbus answered with a five-play, 55-yard drive. A 39-yard completion from Carter Lockert to Miles Gardner set up a 2-yard TD reception from Carson Hartz. The score pulled the Sailors within 21-14.

However, Dike-NH added 21 unanswered points, while Columbus tossed a pair of picks trying to make plays down the stretch.

The Sailors were coming off a strong season of their own, having gone 7-3 in 2021 while making the playoffs for the third straight season.

"They were very physical up front in the first half, and we didn't have much success moving the ball," said Columbus head coach Brad Schmit. "You've got to credit Dike because they made the plays in the critical moments. The score's definitely not indicative of how close the game was, and it kind of got away from us at the end. Still, a lot of that is to their credit."

"They're a good team," said the Wolverines' Johnson said about the Sailors. "I wouldn't be surprised if we see them again in the playoffs."

Columbus 7 0 7 0 - 14

Dike-New Hartford 7 7 7 21 - 42

Col - Gavin Reed 64 interception return (Reed kick)

DNH - Jerek Hall 9 run (Cole McCumber kick)

DNH - Benton Bixby 1 run (McCumber kick)

DNH - Jer. Hall 58 run (McCumber kick)

Col - Carson Hartz 2 pass from Carter Lockert (Reed kick)

DNH - Braxten Johnson 19 pass from Bixby (McCumber kick)

DNH - Johnson 33 pass from Bixby (McCumber kick)

DNH - Jer. Hall 6 run (McCumber kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

Col DNH

First downs 9 13

Rushes-yards 22-50 40-215

Comp-att-int 12-24-3 13-22-1

Passing yards 130 229

Punts-avg 5-29.2 3-31.6

Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 7-40 5-40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

COLUMBUS - Lockert 7-22, Caleb Holthaus 7-21, Hartz 6-10, Parker Kjeldsen 2-(-3).

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD - Bixby 2-4, Jer. Hall 28-173, Gus Varney 7-45, Jace Hall 1-(-2), Micah Walston 1-2, Colin Meester 1-(-1).

Passing

COLUMBUS - Lockert 12-24-3, 130 yards.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD - Bixby 13-22-1, 229 yards.

Receiving

COLUMBUS - Holthaus 6-32, Nick Merrifield 2-53, Kjeldsen 1-(-2), Reed 1-6, Miles Gardner 1-39, Hartz 1-2.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD - Johnson 5-104, Walston 5-90, Trevor Folkerts 1-9, Ja. Hall 1-4, Jer. Hall 1-23.