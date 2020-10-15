Cross Country: Jesup's Treptow, Hudson's Hansen win NICL titles

DENVER – Amanda Treptow of Jesup on the girls’ side and Sam Hansen of Hudson on the boys’ side captured North Iowa Cedar League cross country titles Thursday at the Willow Run Country Club in Denver.
Treptow edged Addison Grady of Hudson to win, crossing the finish line in 19 minutes, 51.72 seconds.
Treptow was joined in the Top 10 by J-Hawk freshman Clare Wright, who took fourth, with those performances helping Jesup edge Denver, 62-64, for the team title.
Denver’s top finisher was Amber Homan, who took third, as the Cyclones also had Chloe Ristau (7th) and Laci Even (9th) finish in the Top 10.
In the boys’ race, Hansen won in 17:23.46, six seconds faster than Kenny Day of Grundy Center.
Denver with five runners in the Top 10 won the team title.
Aiden Dolan led the Cyclones in fifth and was joined by Alex Krabbenhoft (6th), Kyler Matthias (7th), Josh Terrill (8th) and Alex Larson (10th) in the Top 10.
Waterloo Columbus’s Jordan Tovar was 18th.
NICL Championships
At Willow Run Country Club (Denver)
Girls
Team standings – 1. Jesup 62, 2. Denver 64, 3. Hudson 71, 4. Dike-New Hartford 94, 5. Aplington-Parkersburg 160, 6. Sumner-Fredericksburg 170, 7. Union 180, 8. East Marshall 192, 9. Wapsie Valley 195, 10. Grundy Center-Gladbrook-Reinbeck 285, 11. South Hardin 289
Top-10 Individuals – 1. Amanda Treptow (Jesup), 19:44.56, 2. Addison Grady (Hudson), 19:51.72, 3. Amber Homan (Denver), 20:12.5, 4. Clare Wright (Jesup), 20:21.15, 5. Taylor Kavle (DNH), 20:29,79, 6. Izzy Houts (DNH), 20:32.95, 7. Chloe Ristau (Denver), 20:46.48, 8. Ellie Rathe (Union), 20:56.05, 9. Laci Even (Denver), 21:04.13, 10. Maddie Hansen (Hudson), 21:04.40.
Columbus – 42. Alissa Sinnwell, 23:44.10
Boys
Team standings – 1. Denver 36, 2. East Marshall 93, 3. Hudson 97, 4. Jesup 111, 5. Grundy-Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 120, 6. Dike-New Hartford 124, 7. South Hardin 207, 8. Sumner-Fredericksburg 225, 9. BCLUW 242, 10. Columbus 274, 11. Union 277, 12. Aplington-Parkersburg 347, 13. Wapsie Valley 379.
Top-10 Individuals – 1. Sam Hansen (Hudson), 17:23.46, 2. Kenny Day (GCGR), 17:29.53, 3. Nolan Evans (Jesup), 17:37.45, 4. Joseph Terrones (EM), 17:42.56, 5. Aiden Dolan (Denver), 17:48.57, 6. Alex Krabbenhoft (Denver), 18:03.35, 7. Kyler Matthias (Denver), 18:09.10, 8. Josh Terrill (Denver), 18:09.10, 9. Carter Kolthoff (South Hardin), 18:18.99, 10. Alex Larson (Denver), 18:19.96.
Columbus – 18. Jordan Tovar, 18:48.09, 27. Leo Christensen, 19:04.68, 60. Peter Minard, 20:38.33, 83. Carson Paul, 23:47.58, 86. Louis Minard, 25:03.48.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!