Cross Country: Jesup's Treptow, Hudson's Hansen win NICL titles

DENVER – Amanda Treptow of Jesup on the girls’ side and Sam Hansen of Hudson on the boys’ side captured North Iowa Cedar League cross country titles Thursday at the Willow Run Country Club in Denver.

Treptow edged Addison Grady of Hudson to win, crossing the finish line in 19 minutes, 51.72 seconds.

Treptow was joined in the Top 10 by J-Hawk freshman Clare Wright, who took fourth, with those performances helping Jesup edge Denver, 62-64, for the team title.

Denver’s top finisher was Amber Homan, who took third, as the Cyclones also had Chloe Ristau (7th) and Laci Even (9th) finish in the Top 10.

In the boys’ race, Hansen won in 17:23.46, six seconds faster than Kenny Day of Grundy Center.

Denver with five runners in the Top 10 won the team title.

Aiden Dolan led the Cyclones in fifth and was joined by Alex Krabbenhoft (6th), Kyler Matthias (7th), Josh Terrill (8th) and Alex Larson (10th) in the Top 10.

Waterloo Columbus’s Jordan Tovar was 18th.

NICL Championships