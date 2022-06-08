Columbus tabs Solberg to lead volleyball program

WATERLOO – Columbus Catholic High School is excited to announce the hiring of Courtney Solberg as the head volleyball coach for the upcoming season. Solberg will also serve as a physical education teacher at CHS.

A 2016 graduate and former student-athlete at Minnesota State University, Solberg led her alma mater Tripoli High School to two state tournament appearances in three seasons as the Panthers’ head coach from 2017-2019. She has taught private volleyball lessons and served as a youth fitness instructor at FIT Courts in Cedar Falls since 2020.

In addition to her volleyball coaching background, Solberg has worked as an experience specialist with UnityPoint Community Cancer Center since December of 2020.

“Courtney is an excellent communicator with tremendous volleyball knowledge and organizational skills,” Columbus Catholic activities supervisor Nick Petaros said. “She will help equip our students with the tools needed to find success in the classroom, on the court and beyond their tenure at Columbus Catholic High School.”

Formerly Courtney Anderson, Solberg earned first team all-state and all-tournament team honors after helping Tripoli secure its fifth consecutive state championship in 2012. Ever since her collegiate volleyball career ended due to a knee injury that required two surgeries, she has remained active in year-round adult leagues and tournaments.

The incoming coach has enjoyed the opportunity to become acquainted with members of the Sailors’ volleyball program.

“The student-athletes I have had the pleasure of meeting have been outstanding, both in their character and skill,” Solberg said. “I look forward to being a part of their growth and development.”

