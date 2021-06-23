 Skip to main content
Columbus sweeps baseball doubleheader from Hudson
PREP BASEBALL

HUDSON -- Waterloo Columbus used a 12-run sixth to win the opener, 20-6, and then completed a North Iowa Cedar League doubleheader sweep of Hudson Wednesday with a 7-6 win in the nightcap.

In the opener, Carter Gallagher drove in five runs while hitting two home runs, one in the first and one in the sixth.

The Sailors hit eight doubles in the game with Myles Gardner, Josh Merrifield and Patrick Steele all hitting two.

In game two,  Columbus built a six-run lead before watching Hudson scored five times in the bottom of the seventh before the Sailors held on.

Caden Hartz hit two doubles and drove in two runs for Columbus.

Linescores

COLUMBUS 20-7, HUDSON 6-6

First game

Columbus;150;11(12) --  20;19;5

Hudson;015;000  -- 6;4;4

N. Merrifield, C. Knudtson (5) and Alex Purdy. Kelly, King (6) and Culham. 2B – Col: Westhoff, M. Gardner 2, Merrifield 2, Underwood, Steel 2. Hud: Kelly. HR – Col: Gallagher 2.

Second game

Columbus;400;300;0  --  7;10;1

Hudson;001;000;5  --  6;9;5

Alex Feldmann, C. Knudtson (7), C. Gallagher (7) and Purdy. Ham, Souhradh (6) and Culham. 2B – Col: Steele, Hartz 2. Hud: Culham, King. 3B – Col: Gallagher.

