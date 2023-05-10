WATERLOO – Columbus Catholic swept the girls’ tennis Class 1A Individual Regional Tournament at Byrnes Park, sending six Sailors to compete at state later this month.

Partners Kate Holton and Avery Hogan beat Anna Kolacia and Kate Flaherty from Fort Dodge-St. Edmond 6-0, 6-0, and Bella Nelson and Rachel Hollen beat Lucy Hans and Megan Rose of South Hardin 6-1, 7-5 in the semifinals to qualify for doubles.

In the singles matches, seniors Sophia Fain and Ali Hagness beat Miya Uchiyama Hansen of Union and Hannah Houghton of South Tama 6-0, 6-2, respectively.

The singles and doubles finals consisted of the Columbus girls competing against each other. Fain won against Hagness 6-0, 6-3 and Hogan and Holton won 6-0, 6-1 over Nelson and Hollen.

“We’ve been working hard all year and we’ve been pretty good all year and we just demonstrated [that] today,” head coach David Will said. “They came ready to play the game and they got the job done.”

As the defending state champs, there was pressure to repeat that success, but the Sailors were ready and able, proving they still have what it takes to protect their title.

“We’ve been so successful, girls’ tennis, there’s always pressure on us and I like to say that we thrive on pressure,” Will said. “And that’s why I get the gray hair, too.”

Following the semifinals, the girls expressed relief at the pressure being off.

With the competition out of the way and everyone getting a place at State, the Sailors saw the finals as a friendly match between teammates and sparring partners.

“I’m just excited to play them because I know we have a really good team and we’re all really close,” Nelson said. “And I think it’s just fun for both doubles and singles to be all Columbus, so it will be a lot of fun.”

"It's definitely more of a stress reliever knowing that no matter what happens, we're both going to go to state together," Holton added. "And that's just going to be something we're going to remember, and it's going to be great."

But, beyond the fun of playing each other in the finals, it wasn’t lost on the Columbus girls that the setup was a testament to their quality of play.

“I think we’ve worked really hard this year and we’ve stayed focused, and I think that’s the biggest thing, just staying focused and taking everyone seriously,” Hogan said. “We go into every match… staying focused throughout it all and that’s why we’re all here, and I think we’ve done a really good job of that this year.”

