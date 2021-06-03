Columbus sophomore Sasha Hyacinth prevails in epic Class 1A state tennis singles final

WATERLOO – Sasha Hyacinth appeared to have aged years during the course of a two-hour, 30-minute battle for the Class 1A state tennis singles championship Thursday afternoon at Byrnes Park.
The Waterloo Columbus sophomore quickly matured as she found poise and patience to win perhaps the most competitive championship finish in state history over Cedar Rapids Xavier senior Miyako Coffey, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (12-10).
“She’s such a sweet girl and I loved playing against her,” Hyacinth said, after fighting off five championship points against the lefty Coffey before converting her fourth match point. “It was amazing.
“I was tired but I really wanted to push it. I really wanted this and this was a good opportunity for me. I just wanted to keep going.”
Hyacinth became the fifth different individual to win a state singles championship in the history of Columbus’ storied program. She overcame some anxious moments early in the match as Coffey, a 2019 state doubles champion, won the final five games of the first set.
The state tournament newcomer found her footing during the second set. Hyacinth got back into the match by working sharp-angled slices that at times appeared to draw Coffey out of her comfort zone. The Sailors' standout also became more content working longer points and picking her spots to go for winners.
“I felt like I just wasn’t moving very well,” Hyacinth said, assessing her slow start. “After that first set I felt really nervous and I just felt like I had to change something. I made sure that I was moving my feet and I changed up the pace a bit.”
The two finalists were clicking at the same time during what became an epic third set. They exchanged service breaks from 1-1 until 5-5 when Coffey held her serve.
Trailing 5-6, Hyacinth used a big serve to fight off the first match point against her and then won a lengthy rally off a second serve on the second match point before going on to force a decisive tiebreaker.
Neither player led by more than two points within the exhausting tiebreak. At one point, Coffey lunged to get the frame of her racket on a volley that trickled over the net with Hyacinth nearly doing the splits during a futile attempt to track down the ball.
Exhausted, they both looked at each other and laughed.
“I knew that we were both tired in that moment, so I mean it was really funny,” Hyacinth recalled.
Trailing 4-6 in the tiebreaker, Hyacinth fought off two more match points with a serve that went unreturned and a forehand winner down the line. The Columbus sophomore dodged another match point at 6-7 before her first opportunities for a championship came with leads at 8-7, 9-8 and 10-9.
Finally with an 11-10 advantage, Hyacinth outlasted Coffey in a rally to prevail.
“At the start of the second set I said slow down just a little bit and don’t be in a hurry,” Columbus head coach Dave Will related. “Patience is a virtue. She heard that and took control of the second set and the third set was just a dogfight.
“They’re both outstanding players and it was one of those things where there were just a heck of a lot of good shots in that match. It was a fantastic match. … I got a few more gray hairs and my heart stopped a couple times. She (Hyacinth) just gutted it out.”
Playing some of her best tennis with her back to the wall, Hyacinth enjoyed competing in front of a large crowd that congregated around their court after all the other tournament matches were completed.
“I had fun,” Hyacinth said. “Overall the match was really intense, but I loved every moment of it.”
In doubles, Waterloo Columbus’ Chloe Butler and Avery Hogan pushed eventual champion Ally Burger and Courtney Carstensen of Cedar Rapids Xavier to a third set in their semifinal match. The Saints’ duo found frequent opportunities to put the ball away at the net down the stretch and won, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.
Butler and Hogan were defeated by Xavier’s Ella Tallett and Avery Link in the third place match, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4.
Burger and Carstensen defeated Fairfield’s Yana Gaskell and Penelope Higdon for the championship, 6-2, 6-2.
Decorah’s Mara Holland and Annalise Skrade placed fifth in doubles, while Union’s Alexa and Belle Weber placed seventh.
In singles, Columbus’ Breanna Phillips bounced back after her first round loss by winning four consecutive matches to place fifth. Phillips capped her day with a 10-7 match tiebreak victory.
Columbus’ season will continue Saturday in the Class 1A team semifinals. The Sailors open against Fairfield at 8:30 a.m. inside the Prairie Ridge Sports Complex in Ankeny. Xavier and Spirit Lake/Okoboji will play in the other semifinal.