Columbus sophomore Sasha Hyacinth prevails in epic Class 1A state tennis singles final

“I felt like I just wasn’t moving very well,” Hyacinth said, assessing her slow start. “After that first set I felt really nervous and I just felt like I had to change something. I made sure that I was moving my feet and I changed up the pace a bit.”

The two finalists were clicking at the same time during what became an epic third set. They exchanged service breaks from 1-1 until 5-5 when Coffey held her serve.

Trailing 5-6, Hyacinth used a big serve to fight off the first match point against her and then won a lengthy rally off a second serve on the second match point before going on to force a decisive tiebreaker.

Neither player led by more than two points within the exhausting tiebreak. At one point, Coffey lunged to get the frame of her racket on a volley that trickled over the net with Hyacinth nearly doing the splits during a futile attempt to track down the ball.

Exhausted, they both looked at each other and laughed.

“I knew that we were both tired in that moment, so I mean it was really funny,” Hyacinth recalled.

