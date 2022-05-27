Columbus senior Molly Fereday caps prep career with second place finish

CEDAR FALLS -- Columbus Catholic senior Molly Fereday finished her second round at the Class 2A Girls’ State Golf meet with a three shot lead in the individual standings.

After posting the second best score during the first round on Thursday, Fereday managed to battle through being in the first group, which teed off at 8:30 a.m., and posted a score of 76, four over par.

With two birdies in her round, the Columbus senior had put herself in strong position to place highly in the state tournament. Despite her strong performance on both days, Fereday said she felt she had better golf in her, but did note one silver lining.

“I am proud to go out with this finish and to see the growth that I have had,” Fereday said. “I did not play quite as well as I wanted to play, but, if you look back at last year, I shot an 84 and that was me playing bad. Today, I did not play very good and I shot a 76. Seeing that growth in me is important.”

From there, the wait was on for Fereday and Columbus Catholic head coach Adam Hoefer to see exactly where she would finish in the standings.

As the final group finished off their second round, Sumner-Fredericksburg freshman Chloe Botle managed to shoot three under par on the final six holes of her round to force a playoff.

After over two hours of waiting, Fereday found herself in a sudden death situation with the individual state title on the line.

Regardless of the stakes or her long layover, Fereday remained calm in the pressure cooker that the 18th hole at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course became.

“It was hard to sit for two and a half hours and then come out and play the way I was earlier,” Fereday said. “But, at the end of the day, it is what it is…I took my time. I walked really slow, thought slow, did not panic because there is nothing to panic about. I played 36 holes so what is going out and playing one or two more?”

After winning the coin toss, Fereday elected to tee off first. Her shot sailed to the right of the fairway and into the rough.

However, Fereday remained calm. She managed to avoid the trees in her path and laid her second shot up at the base of the green. Meanwhile, Bolte’s second shot put her on the green.

After chipping onto the green and watching her opponent wrap up the hole in four strokes, Fereday had a ten foot putt to force a second playoff hole, but the ball rolled just inches from the cup.

Bolte had won the state title.

At that moment, the senior turned to her opponent and embraced her opponent, congratulating her on a strong performance and her state championship. An act that Hoefer said shows Fereday’s character--someone who, in the emotions of defeat, could feel excited for their opponent.

“That is the Molly I have known,” Hoefer said. “That is how she would have wanted to be treated…I do not get choked up about the golf side of it, but the person side of it--she is as good as they come.”

Following the playoff, Fereday, similarly, noted her excitement for Bolte, adding that she sees a bright future ahead for the young player.

“I have been competing with Chloe all year,” Fereday said. “It has been us battling in our region. To see her come out on top, I hope she wins the next three years too because she is a really great player.”

Hoefer attempt to describe the emotions that came with the meet’s conclusion and settled on admiration and pride.

“There lots of things that Molly did great today to be able to get herself in that position,” Hoefer said. “She is just impressive. Just like always with Molly, there is impressive things…Second does not feel great right now, but, it is still awfully impressive…The fact that score did not win it, just means someone else had an impressive tournament too.”

Hoefer, who Fereday described as her ‘biggest hype man,’ said Friday’s action displayed exactly who the senior had been as a member of the Sailors golf team.

“She put up a great two days,” Hoefer said. “All through her career she just kept getting better and better…She did everything you could ask and ten times more.”

Additionally, Hoefer emphasized Fereday’s impact off the course at Columbus. An impact that was on full display as “The Shipyard” came out in full force to support Fereday throughout the tournament.

Support which Fereday said she felt incredibly grateful to receive during her four years at the school.

“I would not have asked for anything else,” Fereday said. “The support I have received from everyone at Columbus…it has been abundant. Without them, this would not have happened…It was great to know there are people that support, not only Columbus girls golf, but me at the state tournament. With it being in our backyard, it was really nice as well.”

Hoefer also noted, Fereday will not lose that support as she continues her academic career at Notre Dame.

“Forever and for always, she is a Sailor,” Hoefer said. “She lives every ounce of being a Sailor...We will always claim her and she will always claim us.”

