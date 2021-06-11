 Skip to main content
Columbus rolls past East in metro baseball tilt
PREP ROUNDUP

Columbus rolls past East in metro baseball tilt

  • Updated
WATERLOO – Waterloo Columbus erupted for eight runs in the first two innings as the Sailors scored an 9-3 metro baseball win over Waterloo East Thursday.

Carter Gallagher went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and 3 RBIs, including a home run and a double.

Alex Feldmann and Nick Merrifield each scored twice. Caden Hartz had a pair of doubles and drove in two runs.

Nick Merrifield got the start for Columbus. The righty surrendered three runs on two hits over four and two-thirds innings, striking out four.

East (3-13) saw Jaxson Bentley drive in two runs and Justin Thomas also had an RBI.

Softball

PRAIRIE TAKES TWO: The Hawks took a Mississippi Valley Conference game from East, 14-6.

For the Trojans, Sydney Magnuson had three hits, including a home run. Addy Grimmett scored twice and also had 2 RBIs.

Columbus 9, East 3

Columbus;350;001;0  - 9

East;000;030;0  -- 3

Nick Merrifield, Carter Gallagher (5), Josh Merrfield (5) and Alex Purdy. Justin Thomas, Jaxson Bentley (2) and Kiewiet, Thomas.

