Columbus rolls past East in metro baseball tilt

WATERLOO – Waterloo Columbus erupted for eight runs in the first two innings as the Sailors scored an 9-3 metro baseball win over Waterloo East Thursday.

Carter Gallagher went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and 3 RBIs, including a home run and a double.

Alex Feldmann and Nick Merrifield each scored twice. Caden Hartz had a pair of doubles and drove in two runs.

Nick Merrifield got the start for Columbus. The righty surrendered three runs on two hits over four and two-thirds innings, striking out four.

East (3-13) saw Jaxson Bentley drive in two runs and Justin Thomas also had an RBI.

Softball

PRAIRIE TAKES TWO: The Hawks took a Mississippi Valley Conference game from East, 14-6.

For the Trojans, Sydney Magnuson had three hits, including a home run. Addy Grimmett scored twice and also had 2 RBIs.

