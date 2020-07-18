Columbus rolls into 2A regional finals, top West Fork, 10-1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO - After graduating five starters from last seasons state run, Waterloo Columbus looked to be in a rebuilding stage for the upcoming year.

Friday night the Sailors proved that you don't win on paper, but with heart as they advanced to the regional finals with a commanding 10-1 victory over West Fork of Sheffield in 2A regional semifinal.

"The way we have played so far is very important to us," said Sailors skipper Chris Olmstead. "I don't think a lot of people expected us to be where we are right now after losing so many girls from last season. But that is what makes this group special. They each know that they must play their hardest because there is some body right behind them ready to step in. These girls constantly push each other and their hard work is showing at the end of the season."

The Sailors (11-5) used a workman like attack on the Warhawks shutting them down to just three hits in the game.The offense did a lot of damage early and never let up as they scored four runs in the first inning.

Jenna Schott and Reagan Lindsay began with singles then Emily Mollenhoff stroked a long drive that cleared the scoreboard for a quick 3-0 edge. Starting pitcher Haile Frost helped her cause at the plate with a double and came around to score off a bullet shot by Morgan Bradley.