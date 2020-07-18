Columbus rolls into 2A regional finals, top West Fork, 10-1

WATERLOO - After graduating five starters from last seasons state run, Waterloo Columbus looked to be in a rebuilding stage for the upcoming year.
Friday night the Sailors proved that you don't win on paper, but with heart as they advanced to the regional finals with a commanding 10-1 victory over West Fork of Sheffield in 2A regional semifinal.
"The way we have played so far is very important to us," said Sailors skipper Chris Olmstead. "I don't think a lot of people expected us to be where we are right now after losing so many girls from last season. But that is what makes this group special. They each know that they must play their hardest because there is some body right behind them ready to step in. These girls constantly push each other and their hard work is showing at the end of the season."
The Sailors (11-5) used a workman like attack on the Warhawks shutting them down to just three hits in the game.The offense did a lot of damage early and never let up as they scored four runs in the first inning.
Jenna Schott and Reagan Lindsay began with singles then Emily Mollenhoff stroked a long drive that cleared the scoreboard for a quick 3-0 edge. Starting pitcher Haile Frost helped her cause at the plate with a double and came around to score off a bullet shot by Morgan Bradley.
"I always try to prepare myself before each game to get a big hit at the right time," said Mollenhoff. "When you can get a hit like that and get runs then it just pumps everyone else up and they start hitting it hard as well. It was good to jump on them (Warhawks) early because we really didn't know anything about them. They have to be good or they would not have made it this far, so we wanted to get after it early. When we began to add to our run total it just kind of took the life out of them and they looked defeated early."
With the Sailors bats doing plenty of damage from the offensive side, defensively, Frost relied on her fielders to make the big plays.
Center fielder Reagan Lindsay made tough plays playing straight away, and made a big catch to end the fifth frame leaving a West Fork runner stranded at third, keeping the score at 6-1.
Reagan was not done showing her wares as she tracked down a hard hit ball in the sixth with a runner on, made the catch, then was able to get the ball back into the infield to double-off the runner trying to make it back to the bag. The unusual double play ended the threat.
"Honestly we work hard on defense all the time and it really pays off in the games," said Lindsay. "We know we can never get complacent and that the game changes with every hit, every run and every minute. We lost a lot of experience from last year and so we have really been focused on trying to find our identity. We are a very deep team and every one of our team mates can come on at any time and contribute."
Lindsay made quite the contribution at the plate as well going three-for-four with a double and two RBI's.
"We are really coming together here," added Lindsay. "And we get to move on and play Monday night.
"These girls have worked their way into this spot," said Olmstead. "Some of the girls have really come on and have improved their softball IQ. We have had to put this team together fast and they each know what they need to do. We have an opportunity to play in the finals and that is very important for us. No one thought we could get here."
The Sailors will travel to undefeated North Linn on Monday and try to earn a fourth consecutive trip to the state softball tournament
