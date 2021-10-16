Columbus rolls into 1A playoffs with huge win

SUMNER -- Carter Gallagher passed for 190 yards and three scores and rushed for two more touchdowns as Columbus Catholic downed Sumner-Fredericksburg, 42-0, Friday in a Class 1A regular-season finale.

The Sailors (6-2) earned a home game in the 1A playoffs against Aplington-Parkersburg (5-3) Friday at TJ McLaughlin field with the victory.

"We came out did what we prepared to do," Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. "The kids had a good week of practice. We came out and executed in all three phases and now we're hoping to build off that momentum.

"Grateful that we are home next week."

Columbus out-gained the Cougars, 362-93.

Gallagher rushed for touchdowns of two and 20, and fired touchdown passes to Caleb Holthaus (40) and Ben Trost (10) as the Sailors built a 28-0 halftime lead.

Holthaus hauled in a 60-yard score in the third quarter as he finished with eight catches for 182 yards.

Carter Lockert threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Parker Kjeldsen to cap off the Sailors scoring in the fourth quarter.

The victory was the 27th in 33 regular-season games for the Sailor senior class since they were freshmen.

“You got to tip your cap to this group,” Schmit said. “It might not have always been pretty with how we won, but the name of the game is wins and losses and this group did a heck of a lot more winning than losing.

“It’s been a blessing to be part of the journey.”

The playoff berth is the Sailors 14th overall and third straight.

The news could get even better this week.

All-state linebacker and Indiana State commit Dallas Westhoff could be cleared by doctors this week to begin preparations to return to the field.

Westhoff suffered a fracture to his right leg in a preseason scrimmage.

Schmit said Westhoff will not play Friday in the Sailors’ playoff opener, but a victory could see the 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker return to the field for an extended playoff run.

“He kind of has a lynch-pin assessment this week to see where he is at,” Schmit said. “Nobody wants to be out there more than Dallas and he has done everything in his power to put himself back out there.

“Our fingers are crossed more so for him than us. He’s stayed with it and has been a positive role model for all of our guys. And to be honest, it would be adding an alpha-dog type personality to a team that could be hitting their stride late.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.