WAVERLY -- It was a tale of two brackets Saturday at the Waverly-Shell Rock Soccer Tournament.
Waterloo Columbus whipped through the 'B' bracket with little trouble as it claimed a 3-0 victory over South Tama for the title. The fifth-ranked Sailors outscored the field 16-0.
The Hudson Pirates found the going not as easy as they scored two goals in each of their three games, before needing a shootout to defeat Webster City, 2-1, to claim victory in the 'A' bracket.
In the title match, Hudson found itself in yet another tight battle as it fell behind 1-0 at half, but Brayden Groose scored in the opening minute of the second half and that goal held up through regulation forcing the shootout.
"Webster City is a well coached and disciplined team," Pirates coach Sue Rink said. "We were tired but the guys knew that they make the decisions out there on things that will affect their team mates, and the game. They dug deep today and their confidence level is back after taking two exceptional losses earlier this year."
Pirates keeper Marc Mahood had to dig real deep facing five of Webster City's best strikers.
Mahood denied all but two shots.
"I don't really feel any extra pressure, because we face penalty kicks in a regular game," said Mahood. "I just watch their eyes to see where they might shoot and go that way. It worked today and it was so exciting to make those stops."
With Mahood stoning the net, the Pirates attackers needed to come through.
Payton Stuart was the man.
Stuart was the final attacker in the first round and knew he had a great shot at getting the ball beyond Webster City goalie Carsen Johnson.
"I went out there very confident and after watching the first four guys I knew where I wanted to go," claimed Stuart. "I knew I was going low left corner and just didn't even think of the keeper there. I stuck to my direction and when it went in, I just turned and looked at my team and was so glad it was over."
For the Sailors (12-2), the day began with a 10-0 rout of Collins-Maxwell, followed by a closer 3-0 win over Spencer.
"I think a day like this comes down to conditioning," Sailors coach William Maletta said. "Playing three games in a day can wear you down and when we made the final game, I could tell the other team (South Tama) was getting tired. We just kept going forward and they began to look exhausted."
The Sailors struck in the first two minutes off a long range offering from Ben Dalrymple, who let fly on a shot from 40-yards out that squeezed into the upper left corner for a goal.
Five minutes later, Saw Win Lin took advantage of a rebound off Trojans keeper, Guillermo Garcia, and found an open net easy to reach as he found the back of the nylon for a 2-nil advantage.
Junior Ray Seidel completed the near perfect day with a second half goal that sealed the deal.
Host Waverly-Shell Rock bounced back after the loss to the Pirates, and grabbed the third place trophy with a 1-0 victory over Benton Community. The Decorah Vikings took third in the 'B' bracket with a 2-0 decision over Spencer.
