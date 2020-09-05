Columbus goes 3-1 at Mount Vernon Invitational

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT VERNON -- Waterloo Columbus showed it can hold its own with some of the state's top volleyball teams Saturday at Mount Vernon's Shirley Ryan Invitational.

The Sailors finished 3-1 within the pool-play only format, sweeping Class 2A's No. 8 Grundy Center (21-11, 21-19), 4A's No. 14 Dubuque Wahlert (21-15, 21-15) and Center Point Urbana (21-14, 21-12). Columbus pushed Class 4A's No. 2-ranked and eventual champion Western Dubuque to the limit, falling in a tiebreaking third set, 19-21, 21-13, 16-14.

Other area volleyball teams also found success in Mount Vernon. Class 2A's No. 3 Dike-New Hartford finished 4-0 in its with victories over 3A's No. 7 Nevada and 2A's No. 2 Dyersville Beckman.

Waverly-Shell Rock finished 2-2 with wins over Iowa City West and Tipton. Host Mount Vernon went 4-0 to capture that pool's championship.

