Columbus girls win pair of tennis duals

WATERLOO – Waterloo Columbus dropped just four games in singles play as the Sailors scored 9-0 victories over both Waterloo West and Grundy Center Thursday at the Brynes Park Tennis Center in girls’ tennis action.

Columbus did not lose a single game in singles play against West as Sasha Haycinth, Chloe Butler, Bre Phillips, Avery Hogan, Alli Hagness and Sofia Fain all won 8-0.

In the third dual of the night, West lost to Grundy Center, 7-2. Ava Shepard and Sarah Rizvic each scored singles victories.

Results

COLUMBUS 9, WEST 0

Singles: Sasha Hyacinth (Col) def. Kathleen Hepworth 8-0, Chloe Butler (Col) def. Ava Shepard 8-0, Bre Phillips (Col) def. Sarah Rizvic 8-0, Avery Hogan (Col) def. Zonish Tahir 8-0, Alli Hagness (Col) def. Lily Duncan 8-0, Sofia Fain (Col) def. Vaya Burnside 8-0.

Doubles: Hyacinth-Sydney Gardner (Col) def. Shepard-Rizvic 8-3, Butler-Eva Christensen (Col) def. Hepworth-Duncaon 8-1, Hagness-Bella Nelson (Col) def. Tahir-Burnside 8-0.

COLUMBUS 9, GRUNDY CENTER 0