Columbus girls win pair of tennis duals

WATERLOO – Waterloo Columbus dropped just four games in singles play as the Sailors scored 9-0 victories over both Waterloo West and Grundy Center Thursday at the Brynes Park Tennis Center in girls’ tennis action.
Columbus did not lose a single game in singles play against West as Sasha Haycinth, Chloe Butler, Bre Phillips, Avery Hogan, Alli Hagness and Sofia Fain all won 8-0.
In the third dual of the night, West lost to Grundy Center, 7-2. Ava Shepard and Sarah Rizvic each scored singles victories.
Results
COLUMBUS 9, WEST 0
Singles: Sasha Hyacinth (Col) def. Kathleen Hepworth 8-0, Chloe Butler (Col) def. Ava Shepard 8-0, Bre Phillips (Col) def. Sarah Rizvic 8-0, Avery Hogan (Col) def. Zonish Tahir 8-0, Alli Hagness (Col) def. Lily Duncan 8-0, Sofia Fain (Col) def. Vaya Burnside 8-0.
Doubles: Hyacinth-Sydney Gardner (Col) def. Shepard-Rizvic 8-3, Butler-Eva Christensen (Col) def. Hepworth-Duncaon 8-1, Hagness-Bella Nelson (Col) def. Tahir-Burnside 8-0.
COLUMBUS 9, GRUNDY CENTER 0
Singles: Haycinth (Col) def. Whitney Alaine 8-1, Butler def. Amy Cox 8-0, Phillips (Col) def. Autum Clark 8-1, Hogan (Col) def. Share Bondreau 8-1, Hagness (Col) def. Sarah Schildroth 8-0, Fain (Col) def. Rose Turner 8-1.
Doubles: Phillis-Erica Smith (Col) def. Alaine-Cox 8-6, Hogan-Erin Hollen (Col) def. Clark-Bondreau 8-0, Fain-Rachel Hollen (Col) def. Schildroth-Turner 8-0.
GRUNDY CENTER 7, WEST 2
Singles: Laube (GC) def. Hepworth 8-5, Shepard (West) def. Cox 8-0, Rizvic (West) def. Clark 8-3, Bondreau (GC) def. Tahir 8-0, Schildroth (GC) def. Duncan 8-1, Turner (GC) def. Burnside 8-5.
Doubles: Laube-Cox (GC) def. Shepard-Rizvic 8-0, Clark-Bondreau (GC) def. Hepworth-Duncan 8-6, Schildroth-Turner (GC) def. Burnside-Chloe Corpman 8-2.
Girls’ soccer
COLUMBUS ROLLS: On Senior Night at TJ McLaughlin Field, Waterloo Columbus honored four seniors with a 5-1 win over Union of La Porte City Thursday in a girls’ soccer game.
Nikayla Youngblut scored four times in the first half as the Sailors improved to 11-1. Adrianna Gallen assisted on two of the scores.
Columbus will play Saturday in the Waverly-Shell Rock Invitational opening with Bondurant-Farrar.