Columbus girls' run ends in first-round state tournament loss

DES MOINES – It wasn’t the type of finish they envisioned.
But the Waterloo Columbus girls’ soccer team had very little to feel down about when its highly successful season ended early Tuesday.
The third-seeded Sailors ran into a tough opponent and battled gamely before falling 3-0 to No. 6 Des Moines Christian in the Class 1A quarterfinals.
The Lions improved to 17-2 and advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal round.
Columbus concluded a successful campaign with an impressive 16-3 record.
Des Moines Christian dominated play early, peppering the Sailors with an attacking offense during the opening half at Cownie Soccer Complex.
But Columbus was stingy defensively, keeping the Lions off the scoreboard early. Des Moines Christian finally broke through when Jenna Roberts scored on a rebound.
Sailor goalkeeper Becca DuFour extended to her right to make a spectacular diving save, but the ball caromed right to Roberts who alertly booted it into the wide-open net.
“We came out in the first half a little bit flatter than we wanted to,” Columbus coach Julie Girsch said. “We were on their end more in the second half, but then they got a couple more goals and the momentum shifted back to them. We just couldn’t get behind that back line.”
The Lions added two goals early in the second half to take command. Roberts connected for the second time before teammate Megan Miller delivered for Des Moines Christian.
The Sailors relied on excellent leadership from its four-member senior class.
“We got behind in this game, but we kept playing hard and stayed together as a team,” senior Sophie Meier said. “They were able to get more shots off, but it was still a good battle.”
Columbus was highly ranked all season.
“We had a pretty young team with a lot of freshmen and sophomores, but our team really progressed and came together,” senior Reagan Lindsay said. “We focused on fundamentals during the season and were really focused on getting to state. We just came up a little bit short today.”
The Sailors came back strong after the 2020 season was cancelled because of the Covid pandemic.
“It was great to come back strong after not having an opportunity last year,” senior Kayla Koch said. “This is my first year as a Sailor and my first time making it to state. It was a pretty great experience.”
It definitely was a memorable spring for Columbus.
“I’m proud to be a part of this senior class,” senior Carmen Ortiz said. “We’ve really clicked and played well together. We connected as a family and it was awesome to be teammates with these girls.”
Girsch fought back tears as the seniors huddled during an emotional postgame scene
“I couldn’t be any more proud of a team than I am of this group,” Girsch said. “We were so blessed to be playing at state again and we just ran with it this season. We have a young team and then our four seniors stepped up huge. Our girls should hold their heads high – they had a fabulous season.”