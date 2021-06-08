Columbus girls' run ends in first-round state tournament loss

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Lions added two goals early in the second half to take command. Roberts connected for the second time before teammate Megan Miller delivered for Des Moines Christian.

The Sailors relied on excellent leadership from its four-member senior class.

“We got behind in this game, but we kept playing hard and stayed together as a team,” senior Sophie Meier said. “They were able to get more shots off, but it was still a good battle.”

Columbus was highly ranked all season.

“We had a pretty young team with a lot of freshmen and sophomores, but our team really progressed and came together,” senior Reagan Lindsay said. “We focused on fundamentals during the season and were really focused on getting to state. We just came up a little bit short today.”

The Sailors came back strong after the 2020 season was cancelled because of the Covid pandemic.

“It was great to come back strong after not having an opportunity last year,” senior Kayla Koch said. “This is my first year as a Sailor and my first time making it to state. It was a pretty great experience.”

It definitely was a memorable spring for Columbus.