Columbus girls rally past Union

WATERLOO – Waterloo Columbus closed with a 11-4 run over the final five minutes as the Sailors pulled out a North Iowa Cedar League girls’ basketball victory Tuesday at the Oppold Gymnasium, 55-49, over Union of La Porte City.
Ali Vesely had 23 points and Eva Christensen 22 to lead the Sailors (1-0).
Christensen made five 3-pointers in the first half as Columbus built a 37-26 halftime lead.
“I thought we took care of the ball pretty well,” Columbus coach Corwy O’Brien said. “We had 10 turnovers. So we took care of the ball okay. Defensively we have to get better. It was our first game, and first conference game so it feels good to come out with win.”
Reagan Sorensen had 17 for the Knights, including five 3-pointers.
Columbus is at third-ranked Denver Friday.
Columbus 55, Union 49
UNION (49) – Ellie Rathe 1 0-2 2, Reagan Sorensen 5 2-2 17, Allie Driscol 3 4-6 11, Ellie Behrens 1 0-0 2, Dena Robb 6 0-2 12, Ava Mills 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Bridget Rohrer 1 1-1 3. Totals 18 7-13 49
COLUMBUS (55) – Eva Christensen 8 0-0 22, Faith Freshwater 0 0-0 0, Morgan Bradley 1 2-2 4, Reagan Lindsey 1 1-5 3, Maddy Knipp 0 0-0 0, Ali Vesely 7 9-10 23, Ella Clasen 0 0-0 0, Chloe Butler 1 0-0 3, Molly Fereday 0 0-0 0.
Union 9 17 13 10 — 49
Columbus 15 22 7 11 – 55
3 –point goals – Union 6 (Sorensen 5, Driscol) Columbus 6 (Christensen 5, Butler). Total fouls – Union 14, Columbus 13. Fouled out – None.
Area summaries
Prep girls
CLARKSVILLE 64, DON BOSCO 26
DON BOSCO (26) – Calli Thome 2, Julia Thiry 4, Brooke Zoll 5, Alexis Even 3, Jenna Brown 12
CLARKSVILLE (64) – Cailyn Hardy 8, Jenna Myers 4, Rachel Borchardt 7, Sierra Vance 4, Cheyenne Behrends 22, Katie Stirling 9.
Prep boys
DIKE-NEW HARTFOR 79, CHARLES CITY 61
CHARLES CITY – JJ Ritter 27, Jose Hernandez 9, Mario Hoefer 8, Chase Low 9, Kaden Berry 7, Jeremiah Chapman 1
DIKE-NEW HARTORD – A.J. Wegener 12, Nathan Moore 9, Zak Wauters 12, Jacob Stockdale 3, Landon Sullivan 10, Brewer Eiklenborg 2, Dane Fuller 29, Cale Jensen 2.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!