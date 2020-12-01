Columbus girls rally past Union

WATERLOO – Waterloo Columbus closed with a 11-4 run over the final five minutes as the Sailors pulled out a North Iowa Cedar League girls’ basketball victory Tuesday at the Oppold Gymnasium, 55-49, over Union of La Porte City.

“I thought we took care of the ball pretty well,” Columbus coach Corwy O’Brien said. “We had 10 turnovers. So we took care of the ball okay. Defensively we have to get better. It was our first game, and first conference game so it feels good to come out with win.”