Columbus finishes 12-2 softball win over Sumner-Fredericksburg
PREP SOFTBALL

Columbus finishes 12-2 softball win over Sumner-Fredericksburg

WATERLOO -- Columbus Catholic completed a 12-2 victory over Sumner-Fredericksburg Monday morning.

The game was suspended last Tuesday.

Sophie Meier got the Sailors rolling early with a RBI single in the first. Reagan Lindsay, Alivia Schultz and Emily Mollenhoff each had RBIs in the second to extend the lead to 4-0.

Columbus broke the game open in the third with six runs, highlighted by a Jenna Schott three-run homerun.

Columbus will host Osage in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal Wednesday at 7 p.m.

prep-logo-columbus.jpg

Columbus 12, Sumner-Fred 2

Sumner-Fred;000;20 -- 2;4;3

Columbus;136;20  --12;12;1

Hoth, Nuss and Kobliska. Frost and Bradley, Sinnwell. 2B -- Col: Schultz. HR -- Col: Schott. 

