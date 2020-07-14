Columbus finishes 12-2 softball win over Sumner-Fredericksburg

-
WATERLOO -- Columbus Catholic completed a 12-2 victory over Sumner-Fredericksburg Monday morning.
The game was suspended last Tuesday.
Sophie Meier got the Sailors rolling early with a RBI single in the first. Reagan Lindsay, Alivia Schultz and Emily Mollenhoff each had RBIs in the second to extend the lead to 4-0.
Columbus broke the game open in the third with six runs, highlighted by a Jenna Schott three-run homerun.
Columbus will host Osage in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Columbus 12, Sumner-Fred 2
Sumner-Fred;000;20 -- 2;4;3
Columbus;136;20 --12;12;1
Hoth, Nuss and Kobliska. Frost and Bradley, Sinnwell. 2B -- Col: Schultz. HR -- Col: Schott.
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!
