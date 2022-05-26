 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS' STATE GOLF

Columbus’ Fereday posts strong individual performance, sits in second after first round

  • Updated
CC Golf 2

Columbus senior Molly Fereday tees off on hole 16 during the Class 2A State Golf, Thursday.

 Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
CC Golf 1

Columbus senior Molly Fereday follows through on a her second shot on hole 15 during the first round of Class 2A State Golf, Thursday.

CEDAR FALLS -- Columbus Catholic senior Molly Fereday described her first round performance as being bittersweet.

“It was my personal best in a competitive high school meet,” Fereday said, “which is always a positive sign. I still feel like I left a few shots out there. There are a few birdies that are sitting out on the course for me to get tomorrow.”

After posting a first round score of 73, one over par, Fereday sits in second place overall in the girls' Class 2A state tournament at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course. Despite the birdies she said were left on the course, the senior recorded three birdies on the first, ninth and 10th holes.

“I am really excited that I came out here and played good,” she continued. “But, with this being state, I definitely wish a couple of those shots could have fallen.”

With one round to go in her prep career, Fereday said, she remains focused on enjoying her time on the course.

“My mindset for tomorrow, and especially throughout this whole competition, is to have fun,” Fereday said. “With this course being right in my backyard, there is really an advantage for me to play here.”

CC Golf 3

Columbus senior Molly Fereday watches her put on hole 16 during the first round of Class 2A State Golf, Thursday.

She hopes the conditions line up nicer for the second round Friday.

“I am hoping the weather will also get some positive moods going tomorrow,” Fereday added.

New Hampton leads 2A state field: The New Hampton girls’ golf team finished off the first round of the Class 2A state golf tournament with a nine-stroke lead Thursday after carding a 348. 

Happy with his team’s performance, New Hampton head coach Eric Olson said he told his team to focus on doing the best they could and setting themselves up for success in the second round.

“I told them it is about putting yourself in position,” Olson said. “You do not win anything and you do not lose anything today. You have got to get into position for tomorrow. We played good today, overall, I am really pleased with all the girls.”

New Hampton junior Lydia Olson turned in the top score of all Chickasaws and eighth best overall, carding a round of 82. That included birdies on the second and 17th holes.

Freshman Lauren Nuss and senior Sanja Noehl both recorded rounds of 85 for New Hampton. Noehl managed to record a birdie on the 16th hole, finding the cup in just two strokes.

Freshman Maycen Hackman finished her round with a 96 to provide New Hampton with the final piece of the its first round score.

Sophomores Kinsli Dahl and Molly Wegner rounded out the Chickasaws top six with scores of 99 and 105.

With only 40 miles separating Cedar Falls and New Hampton, Olson said, the Chickasaws benefitted from being able to practice the Pheasant Ridge course before the state tournament.

“We were able to get down her for a couple practice rounds,” Olson said. “When we have been farther away…you get down there the day before and do whatever work you can. It was nice cutting down our travel time. … It is nice to kind of have it in your backyard.”

Ahead of the second round, Olson said, he would advise his team to change as little as possible and to not get wrapped up in one shot or hole.

“Go out and play like we have played all year,” Olson said. “Play confident and go out and do the best you can.  … That is truly what you have to do. You cannot get too up on the good shots or too down on the bad shots. You just have to go out and plug away. We have done a great job today and we need to again tomorrow.”

SF Golf 1

Sumner-Fredericksburg senior Morgan Brandt chips onto the green on hole 16 during the first round of the Girls' Class 2A Golf Tournament, Thursday.

Cougars ride momentum from regionals, in second after round one: Course familiarity continued to play a role at the Class 2A state tournament as the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars with a score of 357, the Cougars came in just nine strokes back of New Hampton. 

Sumner-Fredericksburg head coach Josh Krueger said he felt the ability to practice the course prior to Thursday helped Dike-New Hartford, New Hampton and his squad.

“It is fortunate for all of us that we are close,” Krueger said. “We came down a few times as a team. So, I think that has definitely helped us.”

Reigning NICL champion freshman Chloe Bolte finished with the third highest overall score of the day and best on the Cougars. Bolte carded a round of 75, three-over par, while notching a birdie on the 16th hole.

Seniors Katie Reno and Morgan Brandt shot rounds of 92 and 93, respectively, while sophomore Zoey Rhea added score of 97. Junior Emma Koester and sophomore Ava Schult finished off the top six for the Cougars.

“I think the girls are going to be pretty happy with that score and with where we are sitting,” Krueger said.

Krueger added that he likes where the team sits after the first round.

“It is a two-day tournament versus a one,” Krueger said. “We just need to put ourselves into position and I think we are still there.”

Other area golfers record strong first round state performances: In Ankeny, Cedar Falls is in fourth place after the first round of the Class 4A state tournament at Otter Creek.

The Tigers were led by senior Marley Richter’s 85.

Cedar Falls shot a 344, and is 11 shots back of third-place Marshalltown.

Pleasant Valley and West Des Moines Valley are tied for first with a 325.

At River Valley in Adel, Waverly-Shell Rock’s Brenna Bodensteiner is ninth after shooting an 85.

Gilbert leads the team race with a 348, 12 shots clear of Clear Lake.

In 1A at American Legion in Marshalltown, Grundy Center stands six shots back of Algona Garrigan for the lead. The Spartans carded a 367.

Abbie Lindeman led Grundy Center with an 83, which has her tied for fifth in the individual medalist race.

Results

Class 4A

At Otter Creek (Ankeny)

Team standings: 1. Pleasant Valley and West Des Moines Valley, 325, 3. Marshalltown 333, 4. Cedar Falls 344, 5. Southeast Polk and Waukee Northwest 349, 7. Western Dubuque 352, 8. Bettendorf 354, 9. Linn-Mar 362, 10. Ankeny Centennial 366.

Top-five individuals: 1. Shannyn Vogler (Bett), 72, 2. Amber Henson (Marshalltown), 73,  3. Erika Holmberg (PV), 76, Saffire Sayre (Valley), 76, Morgan Rupp (Linn-Mar), 76.

Cedar Falls: Marley Richter 81, Molly Ratchford 85, Haley Jacobs 87, Taylor Urbanek 91, Zoe Sexton 98, Jacy Nielsen 102.

Class 3A

At River Valley GC (Adel)

Team standings: 1. Gilbert 348, 2. Clear Lake 360, 3. Dubuque Wahlert 376, 4. Lisbon 388, 5. West Delaware 396, 6. Washington 400, 7. Humboldt 409, 8. Solon 422, 9. Sioux Center 427, 10. Adel-DeSoto-Minburn 447.

Top-five individuals: 1. Eden Lohrbach (Gilbert),  75, 2. Rylee Heryford (Newton), 75, 3. Jaya West (Winterset), 78, T4. Nora Carlson (Humboldt), 80, Natalie Ames (Keokuk), 80.

Area individuals: 9. Brenna Bodensteiner (Waverly-Shell Rock), 85. 61. Mady Mummelthei (Waverly-Shell Rock), 113.

Class 2A

At Pheasant Ridge (Cedar Falls)

Team standings: 1. New Hampton 348, 2. Sumner-Fredericksburg 357, 3. Williamsburg 361, 4. Roland-Story 368, 5. Dike-New Hartford 370, 6. Van Meter 372, 7. Treynor 382, 8. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 391, 9. Anamosa 394, 10. Mid-Prairie 403.

Top-five individuals: 1. Olivia Hines (Mediapolis), 72, 2. Molly Fereday (Columbus Catholic), 73, 3. Chloe Bolte (Sumner-Fredericksburg), 75, 4. Jaisel Bott (Williamsburg), 77, T5. Jillian Beuter (Dike-New Hartford), 80, Makenna Carlson (Roland-Story), 80, Brooklynn Currin (Treynor), 80.

New Hampton: Lydia Olson 82, Lauren Nuss 85, Sanja Noehl 85, Maycen Hackman 96, Kinsli Dahl 99, Molly Wegner 105

Sumner-Fredericksburg: Chloe Bolte 75, Katie Reno 92, Morgan Brandt 93, Zoey Rhea 97, Emma Koester 107, Ava Schult 110.

Dike-New Hartford: Jillian Beuter 80, Annay Syharath 90, Mayrn Bixby 94, Whitney Wauters 106, Taya Curtis 110, Sam Anema 116

Class 1A

At American Legion (Marshalltown)

Team standings: 1. Algona Garrigan 361, 2. Grundy Center 367, 3. Central Lyon 376, 4. New London 378, 5. Newell-Fonda 380, 6. West Branch 395, 7. Akron-Westfield 398, 8. Sigourney 400, 9. BCLUW 412, 10. Council Bluffs St. Albert 422.

Top-five individuals: 1. Greenlee Smock (Lynnville-Sully), 75, 2. Madalynn Hornback (Sigourney), 81, 3. Annie Burns (Algona Garrigan), 82, Taylor Phillips (New London), 82, 5. Abbie Lindeman (Grundy Center), 83, Kylie Powers (IKM-Manning), 83.

Grundy Center: Lindeman 83, Brylee Hoeg 86, Avery Dirks 90, Leah Larson 108, Bailey Reding 116, Jessica Saak 116.

Area individuals: T11. Meg Thompson (North Butler), 87. 54. Molly Vogeler (North Tama), 105.

