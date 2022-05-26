Columbus’ Fereday posts strong individual performance, sits in second after first round

CEDAR FALLS -- Columbus Catholic senior Molly Fereday described her first round performance as being bittersweet.

“It was my personal best in a competitive high school meet,” Fereday said, “which is always a positive sign. I still feel like I left a few shots out there. There are a few birdies that are sitting out on the course for me to get tomorrow.”

After posting a first round score of 73, one over par, Fereday sits in second place overall in the girls' Class 2A state tournament at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course. Despite the birdies she said were left on the course, the senior recorded three birdies on the first, ninth and 10th holes.

“I am really excited that I came out here and played good,” she continued. “But, with this being state, I definitely wish a couple of those shots could have fallen.”

With one round to go in her prep career, Fereday said, she remains focused on enjoying her time on the course.

“My mindset for tomorrow, and especially throughout this whole competition, is to have fun,” Fereday said. “With this course being right in my backyard, there is really an advantage for me to play here.”

She hopes the conditions line up nicer for the second round Friday.

“I am hoping the weather will also get some positive moods going tomorrow,” Fereday added.

New Hampton leads 2A state field: The New Hampton girls’ golf team finished off the first round of the Class 2A state golf tournament with a nine-stroke lead Thursday after carding a 348.

Happy with his team’s performance, New Hampton head coach Eric Olson said he told his team to focus on doing the best they could and setting themselves up for success in the second round.

“I told them it is about putting yourself in position,” Olson said. “You do not win anything and you do not lose anything today. You have got to get into position for tomorrow. We played good today, overall, I am really pleased with all the girls.”

New Hampton junior Lydia Olson turned in the top score of all Chickasaws and eighth best overall, carding a round of 82. That included birdies on the second and 17th holes.

Freshman Lauren Nuss and senior Sanja Noehl both recorded rounds of 85 for New Hampton. Noehl managed to record a birdie on the 16th hole, finding the cup in just two strokes.

Freshman Maycen Hackman finished her round with a 96 to provide New Hampton with the final piece of the its first round score.

Sophomores Kinsli Dahl and Molly Wegner rounded out the Chickasaws top six with scores of 99 and 105.

With only 40 miles separating Cedar Falls and New Hampton, Olson said, the Chickasaws benefitted from being able to practice the Pheasant Ridge course before the state tournament.

“We were able to get down her for a couple practice rounds,” Olson said. “When we have been farther away…you get down there the day before and do whatever work you can. It was nice cutting down our travel time. … It is nice to kind of have it in your backyard.”

Ahead of the second round, Olson said, he would advise his team to change as little as possible and to not get wrapped up in one shot or hole.

“Go out and play like we have played all year,” Olson said. “Play confident and go out and do the best you can. … That is truly what you have to do. You cannot get too up on the good shots or too down on the bad shots. You just have to go out and plug away. We have done a great job today and we need to again tomorrow.”

Cougars ride momentum from regionals, in second after round one: Course familiarity continued to play a role at the Class 2A state tournament as the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars with a score of 357, the Cougars came in just nine strokes back of New Hampton.

Sumner-Fredericksburg head coach Josh Krueger said he felt the ability to practice the course prior to Thursday helped Dike-New Hartford, New Hampton and his squad.

“It is fortunate for all of us that we are close,” Krueger said. “We came down a few times as a team. So, I think that has definitely helped us.”

Reigning NICL champion freshman Chloe Bolte finished with the third highest overall score of the day and best on the Cougars. Bolte carded a round of 75, three-over par, while notching a birdie on the 16th hole.

Seniors Katie Reno and Morgan Brandt shot rounds of 92 and 93, respectively, while sophomore Zoey Rhea added score of 97. Junior Emma Koester and sophomore Ava Schult finished off the top six for the Cougars.

“I think the girls are going to be pretty happy with that score and with where we are sitting,” Krueger said.

Krueger added that he likes where the team sits after the first round.

“It is a two-day tournament versus a one,” Krueger said. “We just need to put ourselves into position and I think we are still there.”

Other area golfers record strong first round state performances: In Ankeny, Cedar Falls is in fourth place after the first round of the Class 4A state tournament at Otter Creek.

The Tigers were led by senior Marley Richter’s 85.

Cedar Falls shot a 344, and is 11 shots back of third-place Marshalltown.

Pleasant Valley and West Des Moines Valley are tied for first with a 325.

At River Valley in Adel, Waverly-Shell Rock’s Brenna Bodensteiner is ninth after shooting an 85.

Gilbert leads the team race with a 348, 12 shots clear of Clear Lake.

In 1A at American Legion in Marshalltown, Grundy Center stands six shots back of Algona Garrigan for the lead. The Spartans carded a 367.

Abbie Lindeman led Grundy Center with an 83, which has her tied for fifth in the individual medalist race.

