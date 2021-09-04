Columbus defense locks down West Branch in victory

WEST BRANCH – Columbus Catholic’s defense held West Branch to just 89 total yards as the Sailors pulled out a 17-6 victory Friday at the Little Rose Bowl.

Carter Gallagher scored on a 1-yard touchdown plunge in the first quarter to give the Sailors (1-1) an early lead.

Ben Trost kicked a 28-yard field goal in the second quarter as Columbus lead 10-6.

Caden Hartz hauled in a 23-yard pass from Gallagher on an fourth-and-6 play in the third quarter to complete the scoring.

“It was kind of a dog fight,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. “West Branch was scrappy. But our defense played extremely well. They didn’t yield much to their offense.

“We did a lot of good things, but there is still a lot of stuff we have to clean up. We can’t get satisfied. We have to continue to keep getting better.”

