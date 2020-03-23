Columbus coaching legend, Rick Hendryx, has passed away

“I learned a lot from him on what to do and sometimes I learned what I shouldn’t do,” Girsch said. “I was a different person than Rick. But early on he told me, 'Here is what it going to be like. I’m going to be the bad guy, and you are going to be the good guy. Disregard what I say, because you got to be the good guy, and I’m going to be the bad guy and we are going to win. I asked if I could ever be the bad guy, and he said once in a while, but your job is to be the good guy after I get them down and you got to get them up when I’ve been the bad guy and we went with that for 16 years.