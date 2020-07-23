You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Columbus Catholic's Sproul to be honored by IGHSAU
0 comments
breaking top story
PREP SOFTBALL

Columbus Catholic's Sproul to be honored by IGHSAU

{{featured_button_text}}
2018 Kayla Sproul

Sproul

FORT DODGE – Former Columbus Catholic all-state pitcher Kayla Sproul will be inducted into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s softball ‘100 Pitching Wins Club’ next Thursday.

Sproul will be honored prior to next Thursday’s 4A championship  game which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Sproul led Columbus to three state tournaments while compiling a 121-23 career mark from 2015-19. She owned a 1,93 career earned run average and recorded 541 strikeouts.  

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News