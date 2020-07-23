Columbus Catholic's Sproul to be honored by IGHSAU

-
FORT DODGE – Former Columbus Catholic all-state pitcher Kayla Sproul will be inducted into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s softball ‘100 Pitching Wins Club’ next Thursday.
Sproul will be honored prior to next Thursday’s 4A championship game which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Sproul led Columbus to three state tournaments while compiling a 121-23 career mark from 2015-19. She owned a 1,93 career earned run average and recorded 541 strikeouts.
