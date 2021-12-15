Columbus Catholic's Dallas Westhoff signs to play football for Indiana State

Columbus Catholic linebacker Dallas Westhoff has been chasing after opposing players his whole career. Wednesday morning, he finally managed to track down the the dream he’s been chasing his whole career.

Westhoff, a senior, signed his national letter of intent to play college football at Indiana State University as a part of the national early signing period.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder was a three year starter for the Sailors, helping the team go 23-6 during his freshman thru junior campaigns. He overcame an injury his senior year and managed to contribute during Columbus Catholic’s two playoff games, including 11 tackles against Aplington-Parkersburg.

Westhoff was a 2020 first team all-state linebacker as a junior after putting together 106.5 tackles, which led all defenders. Westhoff combined for 200 tackles his sophomore and junior years.

A three-time first team all-district player, Westhoff was also named to the 2021 academic all-state team and is a National Honor Society member.

“Dallas and his teammates have been instrumental in helping turn Columbus into a perennial contender each fall,” Columbus head coach Brad Schmit said. “He worked extremely hard during the offseason and led by example for the younger guys to follow...His positive attitude and outlook on an unfavorable situation (with his injury) showed everyone involved why he will not only be successful at the next level, but whatever he sets out to do.”

