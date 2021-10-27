Columbus Catholic's Caleb Holthaus has had incredible stretch of games

WATERLOO – Caleb Holthaus likes to think he is more humble than a braggart.

But he admits he got caught up in the moment after Columbus Catholic’s first-round playoff win over Aplington-Parkersburg last Friday.

Now, the Sailor receiver/defensive back can’t shake the ‘Quote.’

Holthaus referred to himself as ‘lethal’ after the 27-13 win over the Falcons.

“Bragging about yourself in a news article is not something you want to do,” Holthaus said. “I’ve been thinking a lot about that this week. My friends think it is great … I don’t like not coming off as humble.

“There is more to an individual’s success than the individual.”

Holthaus had seven catches for 144 yards and two scores in the win over Aplington-Parkersburg giving the 6-foot, 170-pound junior 34 catches for 578 yards and seven scores in the Sailors’ last four games.

To put that stretch in perspective, Holthaus has 42 catches for 720 yards and nine touchdowns on the season.

His production according to Columbus head coach Brad Schmit has helped revitalize the Sailor offense at the right time.

Schmit said heading into the season he felt Columbus would be more of a 21 personnel offense with a tight end and a fullback.. Then the Sailors lost Dallas Westhoff for the first eight games of the season with a leg fracture and Schmit and his offensive staff had to go back to the drawing board.

It took a while for the Sailors to figure out where Holthaus fit into that plan with three already proven playmakers – quarterback Carter Gallagher, running back Josh Heine and receiver Caden Hartz.

“We didn’t do a good job of getting him many touches in the early weeks,” Schmit said. “We kind of found our way and he has been a spark plug for us.”

Schmit says the Columbus coaching staff has been aware of Holthaus’ play-making ability since he was in middle school, where Holthaus was dubbed ‘He Gone’ by current Sailor assistant Dan Knipp. Holthaus had a knack for breaking off big play after big play in middle school.

Even with the background he had in middle school and a player who flashed in spot duty last fall, Holthaus was uncertain of what his role would be in 2021.

“I wasn’t expecting to do much this season,” Holthaus said. “I put in a lot of hard work, lifted a lot during the summer. But after the first couple (preseason) practices, I figured out I might be starting. That I’d be taking over Alex Feldmann’s spot.

“Then I was nervous. I didn’t know if I could fill his shoes.”

Holthaus rushed 34 times for 224 yards and two scores, while taking his only reception to the house as a sophomore.

But as Schmit saw Holthaus get more and more comfortable on the field, he realized it was time to turn him loose. The first time that was happened against Cascade where Holthaus hauled in nine passes for 128 yards and three scores.

After that breakout game, more and more touches started to go to Holthaus who has averaged 8.5 catches and 144.5 receiving yards in the last four games.

“He does a great job setting up his blocks,” Schmit said. “But he is also a very smooth and slippery runner. When he gets out in space he will make a guy miss in a phone booth and he has shown that the last four weeks.”

Columbus Catholic moves on with win over Aplington-Parkersburg The Sailors road Caleb Holthaus and his huge game to win over the Falcons.

With Holthaus’ explosion in production, Schmit has noticed one other thing on film.

“When Caleb moves pre-snap, a lot of eyes move,” Schmit said. “He draws two or three defenders with him and that in turn opens up a lot for our other guys.”

A standout on the Columbus soccer team as a defender, Holthaus just wants to do whatever it takes to help Columbus win and advance in the playoffs.

The Sailors get a rematch with third-ranked Sigourney-Keota Friday. The Cobras beat Columbus, 35-32, in last year’s 1A state quarterfinals.

“I just want to go out and execute what the coaches tell me to do,” Holthaus said.

