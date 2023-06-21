WATERLOO — The Columbus Catholic Sailors continued to get back on track with a 12-1 win over Waterloo East on Wednesday.

Since going 0-4 at the Fort Dodge Dodger Invite, the Sailors (21-9) won four consecutive games including Wednesday’s win over the Trojans (3-20).

Columbus head coach Ryan Regenold said he like the togetherness of his team, but wants to see them be even better than they showed against East.

“They are playing as a team,” Regenold said. “Working good at-bats, working counts. The biggest thing there—the frustration we were talking about—sometimes if you face a slower pitcher, you face a faster pitcher and you might not make the right adjustments. We started getting some bad swings there at the end…We need to make sure that we are getting better every game no matter who we are playing.”

“I really liked the way they came out in the first couple innings. We were barreling some balls up there.”

The Sailors jumped ahead of the Trojans with nine runs in the bottom of the first on four hits—three doubles—and one East error. The Sailors’ production slowed from its frenetic pace in the final three innings offensively with one run and two runs in the second and third innings, respectively.

With at least eight hits in each of their four wins this week, Regenold said the Sailors managed to get “the train back on track.”

“Last week was tough,” Regenold said. “We played some tough competition, but the one thing it did let us know is that with the injuries that we have had we still have a good enough team to compete with the top teams in the state.”

“These last three to four games where are bats really came alive, barreling the ball up and making good contact I think is what we needed to do to get out of that funk.”

Against the Trojans, Columbus recorded nine hits including five extra-base knocks.

Among the thunderous Columbus lineup, the bat of senior left fielder Ella Smith thundered the loudest with a 2-of-3 showing at the plate including a double and two RBIs.

According to Smith, who Regenold described as “on fire” at the moment, a change to a more team oriented approach at the plate helped her go 7-of-12 with three doubles, one home run and 9 RBIs during the Sailors’ current winning streak.

“Our coaches have been focusing on hitting to get on base,” Smith said. “Hitting to make things happen rather than hitting for yourself. Sometimes that works out really nice for people.”

“It works out for me—works out for all my other teammates too—when we’re focusing more on the game as whole and the team as a whole…and we piece things together, it works out really well for us.”

As she nears the end of her prep career, Smith said it feels “really good” to be performing at the level she has been over the last four games while also crediting her coaches for helping her reach that level.

“These are the reason I am hitting the way that I am hitting,” Smith said. “I have coaches in the dugout, every at-bat, who are like ‘This is what you need to do next time. This is the adjustment you need to make’…It is a team effort.”

Moving forward, Smith reflected Regenold’s thoughts on the need for the Sailros to be capable of adjustments. According to Smith, the Sailors biggest need is to figure out a way to be able to make contact against any pitcher they face.

“As a whole, we need to make adjustments…at the plate, but also in the field,” Smith said. “Our coaches talk about that a lot…Being able to hit any pitcher no matter what speed, no matter where they are throwing the ball, no matter what pitches they have.”

Although she only batted once against East, getting hit by a pitch in the appearance, Nyasija Simmons also drew praise from Regenold as the senior continues to play, serving as the Columbus designated player, despite a complete tear of her right knee.

“That has been crazy,” Regenold said. “She is one of the toughest kids I have ever coached. She came to me—the knee is completely torn in multiple spots—and she is still choosing to wrap it up. She asked me, ‘If I can get you to first a couple times a game, can I get in the lineup?’…That was really huge.”

“It really shows her true team spirit that she brings. You have to love that.”

Linescore Columbus 12, Waterloo East 1 (F/5) East;010;00X;X - 1;4;2 Col;912;0XX;X - 12;9;1 Aubrey Mielke, Brianna Borseth (1) and Haley Harn. Myka Bromley and Shyann Peters. WP - Bromley. LP - Mielke. 2B - East: Cody. Col: Bromley, Regenold, Hogan, Smith, Frost.

