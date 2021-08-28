Columbus Catholic second at West Marshall

STATE CENTER -- Columbus Catholic finished as runner up at the West Marshall Volleyball Tournament.

The Sailors won their pool beating Centerville (21-10, 21-4), BCLUW (21-19, 21-17) and Prairie City-Monroe (21-17, 21-9).

In the semifinals, Columbus tripped up Van Meter (21-15, 21-11), before the Sailors were beat by North Iowa Cedar League rival Grundy Center in the finals, 21-11, 21-17.

Faith Freshwater led Columbus with 22 kills, nine aces and six blocks in the tournament. Morgan Bradley had 21 kills, 13 assists and 13 digs and served 26 of 26.

Eva Christiansen and Ava Leslie added 18 and 16 kills respectively.

Megan Fangman had 76 assists.

Columbus returns to action at home Tuesday against Aplington-Parkersburg.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0