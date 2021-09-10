Columbus Catholic sails past Vinton-Shellsburg

"Hat's off to our offense for getting it going, and the defense played tough," said head coach Brad Schmit. "You've got to give credit to everyone in the program. The scout kids got the D ready to go during the week, and I thought our defensive staff did an excellent job preparing our guys to take away what (Vinton-Shellsburg) wanted to do."

The Sailors, who improved to 2-1 overall, looked to be bracing for another slugfest after starting the game with a couple three-and-outs. But Gallagher, a third-year starter at quarterback, found his groove to start the third drive, hitting Caleb Holthaus on a bubble screen in the left flat before the junior tiptoed the sideline for 64 yards and the score.

The play seemed to loosen up the Sailors.

"We're a pretty fast team, and we just wanted to use that to our advantage," said Holthaus. "We were working on it all week at practice, working on the bubbles, working on the out routes, working on getting outside, and it worked."

As Gallagher got comfortable, Vinton-Shellsburg (1-2) made his job even easier. The Vikings' kickoff team inexplicably failed to jump on the ensuing kickoff. Columbus' Parker Kjeldsen fell on the ball, which set the Sailors up just 21 yards from the end zone. Gallagher found paydirt a few plays later on an 11-yard scamper and the Sailors were cruising.