WATERLOO — Ryan Regenold made believers out of a senior-laden Columbus Catholic softball team.

Following a disappointing conclusion to their 2022 campaign—falling to Alburnett in the first round of the postseason at home—Regenold took over as head coach this season and set the expectation at a trip to Fort Dodge for the Class 2A softball state tournament.

After a 6-2 win over Hudson (20-17) on Friday, the Sailors (26-11) are one win away from meeting that expectation.

“I am very pleased with our success that we have had so far,” Regenold said. “The ultimate goal is to get to Fort Dodge…They now believe that they can do it. I am making believers out of them.”

With that 9-5 loss to Alburnett in the back of their minds, Regenold said he felt the team entered the season somewhat divided, but pulled together throughout the year and found their rhythm.

“Bringing this team together as a unit has been huge,” Regenold said. “We really brought them together. They have come together. They have done a really good job with it. It has been a magical ride.”

On Friday, the Sailors opened up the game with three runs in the bottom of the second inning to jump out to a 3-0 lead. Nyasija Simmons drove in all three runs in the frame by following an Ella Smith double with a three-run home run that cleared the wall in left-center at Deviney-Waterbury Field.

Simmons, who has played the majority of the season with a knee brace on her right leg due to multiple torn ligaments, described “make it to the base” as her main goal in following Smith.

“I did,” Simmons said. “I knew right off the bat. It felt really good. I was really happy because it got the game started. The girls got really hyped afterwards. It got us the motivation we need to get the win.”

Regenold, who noted Simmons has had some big swings for Columbus recently beyond just her home run on Friday, said Simmons willingness to play through injury shows her character and sets an example for the rest of the team.

“Missing her for a good chunk of the season has really hurt us,” Regenold said. We have scrambled to find the pieces that we could fit in…having her, being able to plug her in, and fight…it shows everybody else on the team that she is willing to scratch, claw, do whatever she has got to do to sacrifice to be here.”

Sophomore Myka Bromely followed that example with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to extend the Sailors’ lead. Haile Frost added an RBI double later in the frame to double Columbus’ lead to 6-0 through four innings of play.

With 11 total hits in the game including four extra-base knocks, Regenold credited the Sailors success at the plate to in-game adjustments.

“I know a lot people say you are not supposed to coach people in games,” Regenold said. “But, in this softball season—the shortened year that you get—if you cannot make adjustments during the game, you are not going to keep advancing late into the season. Our team does a great job of listening, making adjustments at the plate.”

Against the Pirates, the key adjustment for the Sailors was “swinging at their pitch” according to Regenold.

“Letting the pitchers miss on the close ones that they are trying to get us to swing at,” Regenold said. “And, us not being overly aggressive and swinging at the pitcher’s pitch. Then, when [the pitcher] gets down in the count and they have to put it a little bit closer to the strike zone, taking advantage of that.

That has been our approach the last three or four games and we have beat a lot of really good teams the past couple of weeks.”

Hudson added one run in the top of the sixth and seventh to cut into the Sailors’ final advantage, but did not manage to claw all the way out of their six-run hole.

The loss ended a successful Pirates season as Hudson turned in a record of 20-17 which marked a slight improvement over their 18-18 showing in 2022. Hudson head coach Jeff Curley described himself and the community as proud of the Pirates’ season.

“We felt like we came together the last couple weeks,” Curley said. “The kids really had good energy, confidence and were really supportive of each other. [They did] all of those little things that we want them to do not only as student athletes, but as young adults.”

An incredibly young team, Curley highlighted the leadership of seniors Anny Haskovec and Kaidence Luloff—both captains of the team—in helping to foster the Pirates’ success.

“Anna and Kaidence were great role models and great leaders for us this year,” Curley said. “They will be missed…We will miss those two seniors.”

Curley emphasized the importance of Haskovec and Luloff, but also pointed out the youthfulness of the Pirates roster and compared his team to the Sailors.

“16 of our 19 on our roster are underclassmen,” Curley said. “Columbus has a very experienced group out here of seniors…We are kind of coming into those years where we could look like that with a bunch of juniors and seniors for the next couple years. So, a lot of positives for Hudson softball coming. We are excited for that future.”

Columbus will face Central Springs (24-5) in the Class 2A Region 5 final on Monday at 7 p.m. in Manly. It will be the first meeting of the two teams this season with the Panthers winning the previous four contests.

“They are a team with so much tradition and history,” Regenold said. “We know what we are going up against…At the end of the day, if we play our game, we can hit with anybody in the state.”

Linescore Columbus 6, Hudson 2 HUD;000;001;1 - 2;4;2 CBUS;030;300;0 - 6;11;2 Laken Simerson and Addy Engel. Haile Frost and Shyann Peters. WP - Frost. LP - Simerson. 2B - CBUS: Smith, Frost. HR - Simmons, Bromley.

