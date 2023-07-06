WATERLOO – Columbus Catholic advanced to the regional semifinals on Wednesday after defeating Dike-New Hartford 16-6.

Trailing by two, the Sailors broke the game open in the fifth inning with 12 runs to rocket past the Wolverines and force a mercy rule. This came in response to DNH scoring three runs on six hits in the fourth to erase a previous Columbus lead.

Senior Ella Smith proved to be a big part of the win with five RBIs and two home runs.

“This has been a really awesome season,” Smith said. “I mean, from coming from last year... to be able to come out and do this, especially with some of my closest friends, it’s been my best season.”

Before the offensive fireworks of both teams, the Sailors and Wolverines went scoreless in the first.

Dike-New Hartford scored the first run after a Columbus error allowed Maddie Buskohl to reach home.

The Sailors evened the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the second with an RBI single from Myka Bromley.

A passed ball allowed Dike-New Hartford to regain the lead in the next frame.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the third, Smith put the Sailors in the lead with a three-run shot to right-center.

The Sailors' lead did not last long, however.

In the top of the fourth, the Wolverines got a lock on pitcher Haile Frost, squaring up five consecutive hits.

With the bases loaded, Karsyn Nolan hit a single and Hanna Steffen put the Wolverines in front, 5-4, with two more RBIs on a single of her own.

DNH extended its lead to 6-4 in the top of the fifth as another error allowed Made Buskohl to score.

Trailing by two, Columbus answered back with another three-run homer in the bottom of the frame from Nyasija Simmons. With two outs, Kamryn Regenold kept the inning alive and widened the Sailors’ lead with an RBI double.

“It was like a heavyweight fight. You see in the innings they had the motions, then they were riding high, barreling the ball up, they were squaring [Frost] up,” said head coach Ryan Regenold. “But I mean, we were barreling the ball up perfect and hitting gaps and spots, and top to bottom of the lineup, they all were seeing the ball well that inning.”

A fielding error garnered two more runs for the Sailors before Frost made it 11-6 with an RBI double.

A second error netted another run and put Sydney Gardner on base–-though she had little time to rest–-as Smith crushed her second home run on her next at-bat.

“This game, coming in, we knew that we needed to be on top of everything because they were coming in hot,” Smith said. “And to have an ending like that, especially at the end there when every single one of us is hitting… not just me, all the girls I’m playing with – they’re doing their job, I’m doing my job – we put it together and we get games like this and it works out really nice.”

Up 14-6, Columbus got two runners on for Sawyer Schaefer, who obliged them with contact to complete the stunning surge.

“I think that we just feed off each other’s energy and I’m really proud of everybody who do what they were supposed to do,” Simmons said. “We did our job and we got that inning.”

Dike-New Hartford head coach Rhandi described the outcome of the game as a tale of one bad inning.

"It is hard to end the season the way we did," Oelmann said. "The score does not reflect how the game went. We fought and just had a really bad inning. That happens any given night. It just so happened to happen on the night that ends us."

Following the loss, Oelmann said the season's conclusion does not hinder the strides made by the Wolverines in a year in which her team went 22-8.

"I felt like we had a very solid season," Oelmann said. "For what some people thought might have been a struggle for us. The girls just stepped up in the offseason and worked extremely hard. Dike-New Hartford is known for volleyball and basketball for female sports. I think this group of girls is putting Dike-New Hartford softball on the map."

"There are only great things for them to come."

According to Oelmann, the Wolverines ability to play for each other proved vital in their successful campaign.

"Part of this season that was special was the way this team played together," Oelmann said. "We talked about that after the game tonight--the adversity that they faced throughout the year and they really came together."

Oelmann also credited Dike-New Hartford's seniors for helping to build the program and lead the team throughout the season.

Columbus Catholic will host Hudson in the semifinals of the Class 2A region 5 tournament on Friday at 7 p.m.

Courier sportswriter Ethan Petrik contributed to this story.

Linescore Columbus 16, Dike-New Hartford 6 DNH;011;31X;X – 6;7;5 CBUS;013;12X;X – 16;9;2 Madisen Theel, Faith Gray (5) and Payton Nolan. Haile Frost and Shyann Peters. 2B – CBUS: Kamryn Reginold, Frost. HR – CBUS: Ella Smith (2), Nyasija Simmons.

